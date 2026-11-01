Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Animal Control

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 5 Preview: Pretty Big Pig Problems

Check out what's on tap with tonight's episode of FOX's Animal Control. Here's our S05E05: "Sled Dogs and Kitty Litter" preview...

Article Summary Animal Control Season 5 Episode 5, "Sled Dogs and Kitty Litter," puts Victoria’s pig parenting to the test on a hot date.

Tonight’s Animal Control preview teases plenty of complications as Victoria tries to balance her social life and pet duties.

The Episode 5 promo offers a quick look at what’s ahead for Joel McHale’s FOX comedy before the latest chaos begins.

Animal Control Season 5 also looks ahead to Episode 6, "Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs," with Emily and Shred hosting a party.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control. In S05E05: "Sled Dogs and Kitty Litter," Victoria (Grace Palmer) tries to find that precious balance between having an active social life and being the parent to an adorable pig. We have a feeling that there are going to be some complications. Here's our look at tonight's episode, and our look ahead to the next episode: S05E06: "Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs."

Animal Control Season 5: S05E05 & S05E06 Previews

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 5: "Sled Dogs and Kitty Litter" – Victoria balances pig parenting with a hot date.

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 6: "Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs" – Emily and Shred host their first party as a couple.

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much. In addition to McHale, Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy.

The FOX series is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

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