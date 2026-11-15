Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Animal Control

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 7 Preview: Let The Games Begin!

Let the games begin! Check out our updated preview for FOX's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control, S05E07: "Stuffed Cats & Goslings."

Article Summary Animal Control Season 5 Episode 7, "Stuffed Cats & Goslings," brings the annual Animal Control games to the precinct.

Frank and the team go head-to-head with rival precincts, with a very familiar face set to shake up the competition.

The updated Animal Control preview includes the official Episode 7 overview and a closer look at tonight’s big showdown.

There’s also an early tease for Animal Control S05E08, "Boas and Spiders," with Frank stepping in as interim boss.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control. In S05E07: "Stuffed Cats & Goslings," the precinct hosts the annual Animal Control games, which means that it's time to go one-on-one with the other precincts. Except this year, there's a very familiar face getting in on the games. After checking out our preview for tonight's episode, check out the official overview and image gallery for S05E08: "Boas and Spiders."

Animal Control Season 5 – S05E07 & S05E08 Previews

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 7: "Stuffed Cats & Goslings" – The precinct hosts the annual Animal Control games and competes against the other precincts.

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 8: "Boas and Spiders" – Frank takes over as interim boss while Emily heads into the field to assist an elderly woman. Meanwhile, a boa constrictor gets loose during a group of schoolchildren's visit to the precinct.

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much. In addition to McHale, Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy.

The FOX series is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

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