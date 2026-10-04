Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Animal Control

Animal Control Season 5: Our S05E02: "Crows & Lizard Legs" Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of FOX and Showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control, S05E02: "Crows & Lizard Legs."

Article Summary Animal Control Season 5 Episode 2, "Crows & Lizard Legs," has Shred spiraling over a negative review.

Addy’s new relationship faces meddling from Patel, Victoria, and Emily in tonight’s Animal Control preview.

The Animal Control S05E02 preview includes FOX’s official synopsis and a first look at the episode’s central chaos.

The post also offers a brief Animal Control Season 5 Episode 3 tease with "Bugs & Rabid Dogs" preview images.

Welcome back to our weekly preview for the fifth season of FOX, show creators Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control. – In S05E02: "Crows & Lizard Legs," – Shred (Michael Rowland) really doesn't take too well to a negative review – not at all. Meanwhile, Addy's (Dayah Brar) new relationship is targeted by Patel (Ravi V. Patel), Victoria (Grace Palmer), and Emily (Vella Lovell).

Animal Control Season 5: S05E02 & S05E03 Previews

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 2: "Crows & Lizard Legs" – Shred spirals when he discovers a negative online review about him that could reflect poorly on the precinct. Meanwhile, Patel, Victoria, and Emily try to break up Addy's new relationship.

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 3: "Bugs & Rabid Dogs" –

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much. In addition to McHale, Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy.

The FOX series is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

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