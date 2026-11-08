Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Animal Control

Animal Control: Your S05E06: "Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs" Preview

Along with a preview of FOX's Animal Control, S05E06: "Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs," we also look ahead to S05E07: "Stuffed Cats & Goslings."

Article Summary Animal Control S05E06, "Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs," finds Emily and Shred hosting their first party as a couple.

The Animal Control preview teases chaos when a new relationship milestone collides with the show's signature comedy.

Thomas Lennon guest-stars in Animal Control Season 5 Episode 6, adding another wildcard to the party antics.

Ahead of Animal Control S05E07, "Stuffed Cats & Goslings," the precinct faces off in the annual Control games.

We're back with our weekly pregame preview for Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control. In S05E06: "Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs," we've got a certain new couple making things official by hosting their first party together – what could go wrong? And yet, that's the amazing Thomas Lennon guest-starring. After checking out the official overview and image gallery, see what's ahead in S05E07: "Stuffed Cats & Goslings."

Animal Control Season 5 – S05E06 & S05E07 Previews

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 6: "Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs" – Emily and Shred host their first party as a couple.

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 7: "Stuffed Cats & Goslings" – The precinct hosts the annual Animal Control games and competes against the other precincts.

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much. In addition to McHale, Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy.

The FOX series is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

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