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Animated Spider-Man Star Garver Finds Tom Holland Film Take "Desolate"

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends star Kathy Garver on how the Tom Holland-starring films' desolate tone undercuts the character's warmth.

Article Summary Kathy Garver says Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films feel desolate, with Peter Parker cut off from warmth and support.

The Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends star argues that isolation undercuts the heart and spirit of Stan Lee’s vision.

Garver contrasts the 1980s animated Spider-Man era with today’s darker Marvel storytelling and character psychology.

After hearing Brand New Day’s premise, Garver says Spider-Man’s distance from MJ and Ned sounds especially sad.

When Kathy Garver voiced Fire-Star on the 1980s animated series Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, the culture was dramatically different, especially when the story and content were targeted towards children. As shows have expanded into live-action and more nuanced storytelling, they naturally dove deeper into the characters' stories, psychology, and expectations. The Family Affair star spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the direction of the current Sony/Marvel live-action franchise starring Tom Holland, coming off the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day that sees the titular character trying to live his life distantly from his friends MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), whose memories of him were wiped in during the events of No Way Home (2021), and how it contrasts to the culture of when she made the animated series under Spider-Man creator Stan Lee.

Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends Star Kathy Garver on Tom Holland's Character's Isolation Takes Away from the Warmth of Lee's Vision.

The 80-year-old actress told EW that it was always her dream to play the live-action incarnation of Fire-Star/Angelica Jones since the Lee-created animated series, while appreciating what the modern live-action films have done for the Spider-Man franchise. "I haven't seen the new one yet," she admits, but "just got a Facebook message from a fan of mine who said, 'I don't know how much you follow the Marvel Universe,' and capsulized the movie quickly and nicely into a paragraph. Now I feel like going out and seeing it. But it sounds sad to me that he has to go through all that stuff."

Garver, who's been active for seven decades, appeared in all three seasons of Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends on NBC from 1981 to 1983, alongside Dan Gilvezan, who voiced the titular character and his alter ego, Peter Parker, and Frank Welker's Iceman/Bobby Drake. She would return and voice multiple characters in Fox Kids' Spider-Man: The Animated Series in 1997.

Garver said she "saw one of the first [recent Spider-Man movies] that came out, but this fan was saying, 'Fire-Star in Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends' added an element of emotional support," which she feels isn't present in today's iterations. "Evidently, these new Spider-Men don't have that emotional support, and they're desolate and all alone," she explains. "Which takes away the warmth of Spider-Man and even the warmth of [creator] Stan Lee, who was emotional and energized." For more on Garver talking about her career, which includes the short-lived WB reboot of Family Affair, you can check out the entire interview.

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