Posted in: Amazon Studios, Apple, Games, Tabletop, TV | Tagged: critical role, for all mankind, The Legend of Vox Machina

Anjali Bhimani on Critical Role's Vox Machina, For All Mankind & More

Anjali Bhimani (Ms. Marvel) spoke with us about her work on Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina and her role on For All Mankind.

Article Summary Anjali Bhimani talks The Legend of Vox Machina season 4, praising Critical Role’s storytelling and character depth.

Bhimani reveals how Priestess Talia has evolved since season 1, teasing major changes in Vox Machina’s new season.

Anjali Bhimani discusses joining For All Mankind season 5 as Priya Joshi and reuniting with Ms. Marvel director Meera Menon.

Bhimani also highlights Puppy Roll 3, her Gen Con charity TTRPG event, with streaming details and ways fans can donate.

Anjali Bhimani is part of a growing community of actors who have helped make gaming more mainstream, especially at the TTRPG level, with her live playthroughs on Geek & Sundry and Critical Role. She's become a force in both the live-action and voiceover worlds, appearing in Marvel's Ms. Marvel, Netflix's Dead to Me, EA's Apex Legends, and Blizzard's Overwatch 2. While promoting her annual Puppy Roll charity TTRPG in partnership with Petco Love at Gen Con, Bhimani spoke to Bleeding Cool about her role as Priestess Talia in Prime Video's Critical Role Presents: The Legend of Vox Machina and her season five role as Helios supervisor Priya Joshi in Apple TV's For All Mankind.

Anjali Bhimani on Her Evolution as Priestess Talia in 'Vox Machina' and Joining For All Mankind Season 5

Bleeding Cool: You're back for Critical Role's 'The Legend of Vox Machina,' what did you enjoy about the new season?

Bhimani: This show just continues getting better and better. If anyone ever doubted that the cast of Critical Role weren't just…if they had no knowledge of them as the brilliant voice actors that they were, even separate from Critical Role, everybody sure knows now with the way they played and wrote these characters. The way that they've written these characters, the complexities, and the way they made the story so different. There are aspects of it that are the same, but different from the actual journey of Vox Machina was so…they've done such a masterful job of that.

I'm also just happy that I got to come back, and my character, without spoiling anything for anyone, my character [Priestess Talia] has made a tremendous change. She's very different in season four than she was in season one, so I was really happy to get to come back, do that with them, and play that side of things. I am so endlessly amazed by not just them and their talents, but the team at Titmouse and all the artisans who are behind it, at just how well they are able to tell this story that we are familiar with, but to also change it just enough that everyone, whether you've seen it before.

Everyone is there on the edge of their seat, and they also do just such a great job of writing that line between comedy and tragedy, which I feel is such a great trait of all our TTRPG campaigns that we all do, right? Is that you can move from an incredibly happy moment or incredibly successful moment to an incredibly tragic one, and it's also life. I loved watching this season, and I can't wait to watch the Mighty Nein. I'm excited for everything they're doing.

My final question relates to For All Mankind. What was it like to play in that live-action high-concept sci-fi space setting as Priya Joshi, and what did you like about being in that world?

Sure. Most of my career before I started doing voiceover in games was also in television, so it's not a foreign space to me. What was really special about this was, obviously, it's such a wonderful show and the storyline is so great, but also my director for that first episode was one of my directors from 'Ms. Marvel,' her name's Meera Menon, and it was so great to reunite with her on that particular show. Also, full circle, if you watch that first episode that I'm in, she actually put in a little cut to a framed photo of our dog Charley in the scene, and this was before he had passed away, so there was no way to have known. It was just a wonderful way to honor him at the same time as we were sharing this time together. I love being in the live-action space. Again, most of my career has been theater and film and television, so it's a language that I love speaking. It's a world that I loved being in. I love being on set. I love being on set with such creative and brilliant people like the people behind 'For All Mankind.' It was a wonderful experience, and I'd love to be back.

It's such a high-concept series, with Ronald D. Moore at the helm, and his meticulous attention to detail. I like to think that in some parts, it's almost as elaborate as 'The Expanse.' Anjali, was there anything else that you wanted to touch upon about the Puppy Roll 3?

Yeah, I would love to just share with people, you know, right now we have our Tiltify page up, which you can go to by, you can get tickets, either live tickets, or go to the Tiltify donation page by just going to thepuppyroll.com. During the stream, we will be adding rewards throughout the stream as we reveal the art and as we review our poster of the year. We have wonderful artists. We have some surprise items, and we will also be adding back some items from previous years on the stream, so people who are interested in checking that out can check it out now. You can also sign up at thepuppyroll.com to be kept on the updates list so people know when new news is happening and uh and for anyone who can't make it to the live stream in person or can't make it, to watch the live-stream at the exact time don't worry it is going to live on my YouTube page and it's also going to be put out on the D&D Wizards channel, so there are plenty of ways to watch. We hope you will join us and have as much fun as we're having.

Puppy Roll 3 streams August 1st from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET. For more information and tickets, you can visit ThePuppyPoll.com. You can also donate via Tiltify.

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