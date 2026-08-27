Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Ann Droid

Ann Droid: Diane Morgan & Sue Johnston-Starrer Returning for Series 2

BBC has given a green light for a second series of Ann Droid, created by Diane Morgan (Mandy, Cunk) and starring Morgan and Sue Johnston.

Article Summary BBC has officially renewed Ann Droid for Series 2, with Diane Morgan and Sue Johnston returning for six new episodes.

The Ann Droid renewal was revealed during the BBC’s Edinburgh TV Festival presentation alongside other major updates.

Diane Morgan and Sue Johnston celebrated the Ann Droid comeback, sharing delight over the hit comedy-drama’s response.

Series 2 continues the momentum for Ann Droid, created by Diane Morgan and Sarah Kendall for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

There's nothing like the Edinburgh TV Festival for big news drops, with the BBC bringing smiles to a whole lot of viewers' faces on Thursday with the news that a second season/series of series creator Diane Morgan (Mandy, Cunk) and co-writer Sarah Kendall's (Frayed, The Other One) Morgan, Sue Johnston (True Love, The Royle Family), and Paul Ready (Motherland)-starring dramaedy Ann Droid. The news was part of a lineup of announcements and updates from the BBC during its festival presentation.

"The response to Ann Droid has been so incredible. We're all totally blown away. I'm really looking forward to not blinking, needing physio and hearing Cotton Eye Joe on repeat," Morgan shared in a statement when the news was announced earlier today that the hit series would be back for a second six-episode series. Johnston added, "I am so unbelievably happy that we are to do another series! Great script, great cast, great crew. The reaction from the public has been wonderful. Even my doctor called me Sue, Sue, Sue this morning! Everyone has been asking if there will be more, and now we can tell them! Yippee."

In the first series, Sue (Johnston) was bought a second-hand Ann Droid Z58/100 Basic Eldercare Robot (Morgan) by her son Michael (Ready) to help her live independently, so he could focus on repairing his marriage. Reluctant to utilize Linda at first, they soon develop an unlikely and poignant friendship as Sue learns to navigate the latter part of her life, no longer alone, but with Linda – whose catchphrase is 'Sue, Sue, Sue' – by her side.

Ann Droid is a Boffola Pictures and Witchcraft Industries production for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. The show was commissioned by Emma Lawson, Interim Director of BBC Comedy. It is written by Morgan and Kendall, the executive producers are Shane Allen, Morgan, and Pippa Brown, who is also series producing. The commissioning editors for the BBC are Seb Barwell and Navi Lamba. BBC Studios, which has a minority investment stake in Boffola Pictures, will handle global sales.

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