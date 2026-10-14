Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 3 "Salem Coven" Clip Released

Returning on December 30th, here's a clip from AMC's Alexandra Daddario-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven (aka Season 3).

Article Summary AMC released a new Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven clip, teasing Rowan’s growing powers ahead of the Season 3 return.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season 3 premieres December 30, with the series expanding beyond Rice’s novels.

New York Comic Con 2026 confirmed the Salem Coven title, signaling a darker new chapter for Rowan and the witches.

Mayfair Witches Season 3 also adds Michiel Huisman, with Betsy Brandt, James Frain, and Eliza Scanlen joining.

Earlier this month, New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026 was the home of some major news regarding the third season of Showrunners Thomas Schnauz and Esta Spalding's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. That included the announcement that the series has a new name for Season 3: Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven, that it would return just before the end of the year, and that it would move beyond Anne Rice's novels. Courtesy of IGN Fan Fest, we have a special sneak peek at what's to come to pass along, with Rowan (Daddario) demonstrating just how far her powers have evolved.

Here's a look at an official clip from the third season of AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven, set to start hitting screens beginning on December 30th:

Previously, we learned that Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones, The Haunting of Hill House) has joined the cast as Michael, a carpenter who builds and runs an inn. Though he hides a dark secret, his carefully constructed life begins to crumble when he falls in love with Rowan Mayfair (Daddario). In addition, Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), James Frain (Gotham, True Blood), and Eliza Scanlen (The Dope Girls, The Starling Girl) have joined the cast, with Brandt cast as a character named Katherine (though no other details on the three actors' characters were released).

In February, Schnauz put the word out on social media that the series's third season had wrapped. "Last night was a WRAP on Season 3 of 'Mayfair Witches.' My son got to do slate, but he's not allowed to watch the show," Schnauz shared. "Such a fun cast and amazing crew. No idea when it will air on AMC but there will be updates here!"

Last night was a WRAP on Season 3 of Mayfair Witches. My son got to do slate but he's not allowed to watch the show. Such a fun cast and amazing crew. No idea when it will air on AMC but there will be updates here! pic.twitter.com/RClCszV8LG — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) February 21, 2026 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the Instagram post announcing the start of production on AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 3:

The upcoming season will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new "spellbound" families, and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore. AMC's Mayfair Witches Season 3 is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe" for AMC, as well as co-showrunners Spalding and Schnauz, Michelle Ashford, and Tom Williams.

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