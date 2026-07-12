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Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 3 Teaser: Power Comes with a Price

Returning in 2027, check out the teaser released on Sunday night for AMC's Alexandra Daddario-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 3.

Article Summary AMC dropped a new Mayfair Witches Season 3 teaser, hinting that Rowan’s growing power will bring dangerous consequences.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is set to return in 2027, with the latest preview promising higher stakes and darker trouble ahead.

Michiel Huisman joins Mayfair Witches Season 3 as Michael, whose romance with Rowan threatens to unravel his secretive life.

Showrunner Thomas Schnauz confirmed Mayfair Witches Season 3 wrapped filming in February as anticipation builds for AMC’s return.

There's nothing like an episode of AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat that features Merrick Mayfair (Sarah Afful) in a major role, being the perfect excuse for AMC to roll out a new teaser for the third season of Showrunners Thomas Schnauz and Esta Spalding's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. That's exactly what we got waiting for you below, with the 2027-returning series teasing that more power is going to bring a ton more problems.

Previously, we learned that Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones, The Haunting of Hill House) has joined the cast as Michael, a carpenter who builds and runs an inn. Though he hides a dark secret, his carefully constructed life begins to crumble when he falls in love with Rowan Mayfair (Daddario). In addition, Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), James Frain (Gotham, True Blood), and Eliza Scanlen (The Dope Girls, The Starling Girl) have joined the cast, with Brandt cast as a character named Katherine (though no other details on the three actors' characters were released).

In February, Schnauz put the word out on social media that the third season of the series has wrapped. "Last night was a WRAP on Season 3 of 'Mayfair Witches.' My son got to do slate but he's not allowed to watch the show," Schnauz shared. "Such a fun cast and amazing crew. No idea when it will air on AMC but there will be updates here!"

Last night was a WRAP on Season 3 of Mayfair Witches. My son got to do slate but he's not allowed to watch the show. Such a fun cast and amazing crew. No idea when it will air on AMC but there will be updates here! pic.twitter.com/RClCszV8LG — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) February 21, 2026 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the Instagram post announcing the start of production on AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 3:

"The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of the story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, when the news of the show's return was announced. "Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we're elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise."

Spalding shared, "I am thrilled to welcome Tom Schnauz to our team for the third season of Mayfair Witches. A contemporary twist on the Salem story, it promises to be our most delicious yet." Schnauz added, "I'm incredibly excited to reunite with both AMC and Mark Johnson on Mayfair Witches. The work I've done so far with Esta Spalding on season three has been fantastic and fun, and we're hoping that translates to the screen for fans and new viewers of the show."

The upcoming season will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new "spellbound" families, and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore. AMC's Mayfair Witches Season 3 is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe" for AMC, co-showrunners Spalding and Schnauz, Michelle Ashford and Tom Williams.

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