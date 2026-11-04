Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: peanuts, snoopy

Apple TV Previews Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy Holiday Special

Apple TV has debuted the trailer for its latest Peanuts special, Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy, which debuts on Friday, November 13th.

Article Summary Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy, premiering globally on November 13.

The new Snoopy holiday special follows Snoopy as he tries to get off Santa’s naughty list before Christmas.

Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy features music from John Legend, Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, and Laufey.

Apple TV remains the exclusive streaming home for Snoopy, Peanuts classics, and new Peanuts originals through 2030.

Apple TV has released a trailer for what it is calling Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy. It debuts on Friday, November 13th, and features a score from Emmy Award-nominated composer Jeff Morrow, as well as original music, including "Get Ready" by EGOT honoree John Legend, produced by multi-award winner Raphael Saadiq; "Trying to Get There" by Grammy Award winner Kamasi Washington, featuring Grammy Award winner Leon Bridges; and Grammy Award winner Laufey performing the holiday classic "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," produced by Spencer Stewart. Producers on the special include Peanuts and WildBrain, and it is executive produced by Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Logan McPherson, Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco, and Mark Evestaff.

"Snoopy Presents": Apple TV Continues To Give To Peanuts Fans

In the latest special of the acclaimed "Snoopy Presents" banner, the Peanuts kids are on their best behavior — but Snoopy has landed on Santa's naughty list. With just 12 days until Christmas, he sets out to prove he's not such a bad beagle after all, discovering along the way that the season is about more than gifts. Apple TV is the exclusive streaming home for all things Peanuts, including the classic Peanuts library, as well as more new original Peanuts series and specials, through an expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions until 2030.

Apple has been home to the Peanuts classic library since 2020, alongside multiple original programming collaborations starting in 2018, and is currently in production with WildBrain and Peanuts on a brand-new animated feature film starring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang. In the upcoming feature, Snoopy Unleashed, Snoopy runs away from home, and Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang go on an emotional journey to the vibrant Big City as they search for him and discover that real friendship means loving each other just as they are."

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