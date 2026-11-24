Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, justin timberlake

Apple TV's 4-Part Justin Timberlake Docuseries Gets Official Trailer

Justin Timberlake is the subject of a four-part documentary about his life and career, and it's set to debut on Apple TV on December 11th.

Justin Timberlake will be the subject of a brand-new four-part documentary that debuts on December 11th with two episodes, followed by the final two on December 18th and 23rd. Directed by Fisher Stevens, Timberlake himself sits down to reflect on his multi-decade career, the ups, the downs, and everything in between. The documentary is produced for Apple TV by Blackbird Presents Films, Misher Films, and Highly Flammable, with Maura Anderson and Stevens producing. Kevin Misher, Keith Wortman, Lee Eisenberg, Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft, Rick Yorn, Josh Dembling, Johnny Wright, and Andre Person serve as executive producers. The series is a Live Nation Studios presentation.

Justin Timberlake In Conversation: An Official Overview

"Today, Apple TV announced the riveting new four-part documentary event "Timberlake," an expansive portrait of the life and career of multi-hyphenate artist and icon Justin Timberlake. Raw, reflective, and revealing, Timberlake sits down to discuss the triumphs that made him a global success, his personal perspective beyond the headlines, and the challenges he's faced behind the scenes. Directed by Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens ("The Cove," "Beckham"), the series spans three decades of music and popular culture and features never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with family, friends and collaborators. The series premieres globally on Apple TV on Friday, December 11th, with the first two episodes, followed by the third episode on Friday, December 18th, and the finale on Wednesday, December 23rd, 2026."

While I cannot say I am excited about this, I am sure there are people who will be. It is really hard to wrap my head around the fact that someone like Timberlake has been famous for as long as he has and can have this type of documentary produced about his life. It is undeniable that his work has been popular over the years, and I am sure his fans will relish the chance to watch this. I am happy for them.

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