Posted in: TV | Tagged: ARC Raiders, chernin entertainment, the finals

ARC Raiders & The Finals Tapped For Film and TV Adaptations

ARC Raiders and The Finals are set for film and television, with Chernin Entertainment and Nexon having agreed to a multimedia deal.

Article Summary ARC Raiders and The Finals are set for film and TV adaptation under a new multimedia deal between Nexon and Chernin.

Chernin Entertainment will work with Nexon and Embark Studios to expand ARC Raiders into a broader transmedia franchise.

ARC Raiders’ deadly futuristic Earth and The Finals’ virtual game show action make both games strong adaptation fits.

Embark says its creative team will stay closely involved to keep ARC Raiders and The Finals true across new formats.

Chernin Entertainment announced they have formed a new media partnership with video game publisher Nexon to bring ARC Raiders and The Finals to TV and film. Chernin serves as the flagship scripted film and television label of The North Road Company, having a hand in The Last House, Backrooms, Man on Fire, and Chief of War. Meanwhile, both games have been breakout hits for Embark Studios, one of Nexon's primary game development companies. So while the sudden announcement is a surprise, the idea of one helping the other adapt properties makes a lot of sense.

Pick Your Future Poison: ARC Raiders & The Finals Are Ripe For Adaptation

ARC Raiders takes place on a futuristic, deadly Earth where you fight for survival against machines and other players, while The Finals is a first-person shooter where you battle other players in a virtual combat game show. Both of which feel well-suited for adaptation and could do exceptionally well in either medium if treated properly. No official plans have been set in motion for either property, but we do have quotes from both companies here as we wait to see what they ultimately do.

"Nexon's agreement with Chernin Entertainment is the next big step in growing ARC Raiders and The Finals into deeply integrated transmedia experiences that reward the passion of our global player community," said Patrick Söderlund, Founder and CEO of Embark Studios, and Executive Chairman of Nexon. "Throughout the process, the creative teams at Embark Studios will work closely with Chernin to ensure the creativity that defines both of these properties extends into all-new formats."

"ARC Raiders and The Finals are exactly the kind of opportunities we've been building towards at Chernin Entertainment: ambitious global IP with the potential to become major franchises across film and television," said David Ready, President of Film at Chernin Entertainment. "Nexon and Embark have created visually stunning, atmospheric worlds that contain countless stories to tell. We're honored they've trusted us to unite our film and television teams to tell those stories."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!