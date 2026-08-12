Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Heated Rivalry

Are Heated Rivalry Seasons 2 & 3 Being Filmed Back-to-Back?

Did a slip-up by one of the stars of Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry offer a big reveal about the show's future?

Article Summary Dylan Walsh’s Cameo comment about “12” Heated Rivalry episodes has fans wondering if Seasons 2 and 3 are filming back-to-back.

Heated Rivalry Season 2 is now in production in Canada, with Jacob Tierney urging fans to give cast and crew space on set.

Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie join Heated Rivalry Season 2 as Harris Drover and Troy Barrett from Rachel Reid’s books.

Rachel Reid finished Unrivaled, the next Shane and Ilya novel, adding fuel to Heated Rivalry speculation ahead of its 2027 release.

With production underway on the second season of series creator Jacob Tierney's Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry, it seems Dylan Walsh (David Hollander) may have accidentally dropped some big intel on Cameo that has a whole lot of fans speculating that maybe more than one season is being filmed. "Getting ready to go back up to Canada and shoot some more episodes…I think we're doing 12 this time," Walsh said in a video clip recorded for a fan (and reported by EW). In case you're wondering what the red flag was in the quote, it's the number "12." The first season consisted of six episodes, and Tierney has made it clear that he prefers a "less is more" approach to a season's episode count.

If Walsh is correct and they are filming 12 episodes, fans are seeing it as a two-season production rather than a single season. For his part, Walsh is stepping away from personalized videos until August 2027, noting on his profile that he was "stepping away because a video went viral that got me in trouble." The news comes after word hit that Justice Smith (I Saw the TV Glow) and Charlie Gillespie (One Night Only) had been cast as Harris Drover and Troy Barrett, respectively, for the second season. In the book series, Troy is a hockey player who gets traded to Ottawa after some major issues with the Toronto team, while Ottawa's social media manager, Harris, looks to help Troy start over.

Earlier this month, Rachel Reid, author of the "Game Changers" book series, posted a major update on Instagram about Unrivaled, the seventh book in the series and the third to spotlight Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. "I hope you guys like Ilya and Shane…," Reid wrote as the caption to a post that included an image of what we're safely assuming is the new novel finished – with a pen on top to drive the point home. Kicking off work on Unrivaled in 2025, the novel's original September 2026 release date was pushed to June 2027 after Reid was hit with health issues.

"To our incredible fans and everyone who's been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm, and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more 'Heated Rivalry,' please help us in making it the best it can be," Tierney wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best. We promise it'll be worth the wait!" it continued, signed by "Your 'Heated Rivalry' Family."

In June, Bell Media VP of Global Content Justin Stockman and Bell Media General Manager of Original Programming Carlyn Klebuc offered an update on Season 2 during the company's Upfronts presentation. According to Stockman, "The scripts are coming together really well, and I don't think anyone will be disappointed." Klebuc added, "We would have liked it faster, but Jacob is writing and directing, and he needs the time to make another beautiful season, which we're confident he will do."

Heated Rivalry Creator on Love, Sex & Season 2

Previously, Tierney shared some insights about the second season of Heated Rivalry, which is drawing inspiration from author Rachel Reid's The Long Game. Released in 2022, the story spotlights Shane Hollander and Ilya Rosanov (played by Storrie and Hudson Williams in the series, respectively) ten years later, their relationship still a secret to the league and those close to them. Shane fears what going public would do to them personally and professionally, but (according to Reid's website), "Ilya is sick of secrets. Shane has gotten so good at hiding his feelings, sometimes Ilya questions if they even exist." Speaking with Variety, Tierney was asked how the series will handle the sex scenes between Shane and Ilya in the second season, given where the couple is by the end of the finale, and whether viewers can expect more nonsexual, intimate moments.

"You know, Rachel [Reid] talks a lot about the promise that I made to her to take her characters seriously. She takes them very seriously in 'The Long Game,' and that doesn't mean there's no sex. There's quite a bit of sex in 'The Long Game.' But I think it functions differently in the second book, and that's just what I want to do. The journey of this show, no matter how long it goes on for, will always be centered around the relationship between Shane and Ilya. Sex will always be a big part of it, like it is with any romantic relationship," Tierney explained. "But it's really about continuing that progress of what happens after that first blush of love, what happens after you decide you're in love, and how do you sustain it? That's a very adult question: 'We love each other, and now what? Does that mean everything's easy?' No, it does not. There's loads of challenges that get thrown Shane and Ilya's way. Beyond what's in the books, I really don't have an agenda besides that I love this couple, and I love these characters, and I want to just hang out with them more and watch them grow more and watch them become better for each other."

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