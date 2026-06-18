Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Brothers

Are Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Actually "Brothers"?

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are alt-reality versions of themselves in Apple TV's comedy Brothers, debuting on Sept. 23rd.

Article Summary Apple TV’s Brothers stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as alt-reality versions of themselves.

The comedy premieres Sept. 23 with two episodes, kicking off an eight-episode Brothers season on Apple TV.

Brothers centers on a wild family secret: McConaughey and Harrelson may actually be brothers.

Lee Eisenberg’s Brothers mixes friendship, fame, and chaos as the duo’s bond faces its biggest test yet.

Even though we don't see them returning to HBO's "True Detective" franchise anytime soon, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will be taking their friendship to (possibly) the next level in Apple TV and Showrunner Lee Eisenberg's Brothers. Set to go global on Wednesday, Sept. 23rd, with its first two episodes, the eight-episode comedy series finds McConaughey and Harrelson playing very alt-reality versions of themselves as they deal with the shocking revelation that they might very well be… [SPOILER]. Though if you already checked out the title of the series, you have a pretty clear idea of what that "spoiler" is. Joining Harrelson and McConaughey is an impressive ensemble cast, including Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe, and Holland Taylor. Here's a look at the preview image that was released:

The streaming series follows McConaughey and Harrelson, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, and whose lifelong friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. After Woody's daughter's wedding falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew's ranch.

But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew's mother, Ma Mac (Taylor), accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers. As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic, and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality.

Apple TV's Brothers is produced for Apple TV by Paramount Television Studios. Showrunner Lee Eisenberg, McConaughey, Harrelson, Natalie Sandy, David West Read, Trish Hofmann, Bill Bost, Jason Winer, David Finkel, Brett Baer, and Jeremy Plager executive-produce. Trent O'Donnell directs multiple episodes, including the pilot.

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