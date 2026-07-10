Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: AHS 13, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Out of American Horror Story: 13 Due to Tour Conflicts

Report: Ariana Grande won't appear in American Horror Story: 13 due to conflicts between the production and Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Article Summary Ariana Grande is reportedly out of American Horror Story: 13 after production shifts collided with her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Deadline says Grande filmed no scenes for AHS 13, while FX Networks and 20th Television declined comment.

American Horror Story: 13 returns September 24, with NYC filming revealing a Coven-heavy season and familiar faces.

AHS 13 will also hit SDCC 2026 with “13 Flavors” ice cream trucks and a secret Saturday night fan experience.

With the horror anthology returning on September 24th, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13 has been giving folks around New York City a lot to photograph and record, with a whole lot of familiar faces in front of the cameras for what looks to be an epic 13th season. In fact, we even got a look at the Coven (Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Avantika, Alex Consani, and the amazing Frances Conroy) owning the NYC streets. But one person we haven't seen is Ariana Grande – and it appears we now know why. Though FX Networks and 20th Television declined to comment, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Grande was forced to drop out of the season due to "conflicts with timing changes to the production dates of the horror series and with her Eternal Sunshine Tour happening simultaneously." Grande apparently did not film any scenes for AHS 13.

Here's a look at what Entertainment Tonight had to share on Thursday evening, followed by what else we learned about AHS 13:

The AHS coven is back together! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z2WmpZqw4Y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 9, 2026

American Horror Story: AHS 13 Set to Terrorize SDCC 2026

Along with teaser art on the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, AHS 13 will have a serious presence during this month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) with a fleet of ice cream trucks offering sinister sweets inspired by each of the previous chapters of the legendary anthology series.

"13 Flavors" will feature four AHS-themed ice cream trucks serving fans during SDCC, which begins Thursday, July 23. Fans can rub shoulders and pose for photos with Rubber Man ("Murder House"), Twisty the Clown ("Freak Show"), the Witch ("Coven"), and other iconic AHS characters as they enjoy ice cream flavors offered in tribute to past installments. On Saturday evening, fans will be invited to a secret location to experience the 13th scoop. Fans can stay tuned to AHS on social media for details on locations, timing, and other information about the activation.

Previously, Ryan Murphy Productions offered a first look at one of the newest additions to the AHS Universe, Paul Anthony Kelly. You might remember Kelly from that epic rollout he received during FX Networks' Upfronts presentation from early in May. You can check out the official post here, and here's a look at Kelly's Instagram Stories posts immediately after the images hit:

As it now stands, the cast for AHS 13 (officially) includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!