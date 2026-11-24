Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, Peacock Team for "Eternal Sunshine" Film & BTS Doc

After a behind-the-scenes doc on Dec. 11th, Peacock and Ariana Grande will debut the concert film the eternal sunshine tour on Dec. 12th.

Article Summary Ariana Grande and Peacock set December premieres for The Eternal Sunshine Diaries on Dec. 11 and The Eternal Sunshine Tour on Dec. 12.

The Ariana Grande behind-the-scenes doc follows the 30-day sprint to launch her sold-out tour while finishing her eighth album.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour film turns Ariana Grande’s stage return into a cinematic story of collapse, rebirth, healing, and memory.

Ariana Grande teased the Peacock news this week as both projects arrive executive produced by Grande, Luga Podesta, Andrew Lerios, and Christian Breslauer.

Actress and singing sensation Ariana Grande dropped a ten-ton hint to kick off the week that something was coming from Peacock that fans were going to like. On Tuesday, fans learned that there are actually two things coming next month from the streaming service to get excited about. First up, Grande takes fans behind the scenes of her highly anticipated return to the stage in the documentary the eternal sunshine diaries: the making of the tour, premiering Friday, December 11th, followed by the concert film the eternal sunshine tour on Saturday, December 12th.

In the eternal sunshine diaries: the making of the tour, cameras follow Grande during the 30 days leading up to the opening of her sold-out tour as she and her team race to bring the ambitious production to life. At the same time, Grande is putting the finishing touches on her eighth studio album, giving audiences an intimate window into her creative process during a pivotal moment. In Grande's long-awaited return to the stage, the eternal sunshine tour journeys through the collapse of her reality, a cosmic rebirth, a reconnection with her inner child, and the memories that shaped her. She transforms the Eternal Sunshine Tour into a cinematic celebration of healing, connection, and the music that has defined her life.

Here's a look at the teaser that was released on Monday, signaling that something Peacock-related was on the way:

Beyond film and television, Grande has delivered eight consecutive platinum albums and amassed over 125 billion streams worldwide, solidifying her as one of the most influential pop artists of her generation. She has earned 10 #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved 8 #1 debuts, the third-most of any artist in history. Her 2024 album eternal sunshine debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and became the longest-running #1 album of her career, spawning back-to-back Hot 100 #1 debuts with "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)." She most recently released her eighth studio album, petal, via Babydoll Music / Republic Records, which earned two Grammy nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Immersive Audio Album.

petal marks her seventh career #1 album and tenth Top 10 album on the chart. The album also earns Grande her biggest debut on the Billboard 200 since thank u, next. The album's lead single "hate that i made you love me" earned a Grammy Song of the Year nomination and a Best Music Video nomination. In Summer 2026, she returned to the stage for her first global tour in more than seven years, The Eternal Sunshine Tour, which was met with critical acclaim and sold out.

Peacock's the eternal sunshine diaries: the making of the tour documentary and the eternal sunshine tour concert film are both executive produced by Ariana Grande, Luga Podesta, Andrew Lerios, and Christian Breslauer.

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