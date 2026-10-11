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Artemis Fowl Animated Series Gets Disney Channel, Disney+ Green Light

An animated series based on bestselling author Eoin Colfer's "Artemis Fowl" books has gotten a green light from Disney Channel and Disney+.

Article Summary Artemis Fowl animated series lands a Disney Channel and Disney+ green light, revealed during NYCC’s 25 Years panel.

Eoin Colfer executive produces as the new Artemis Fowl series expands the books’ characters, mythology, and fairy lore.

The fantasy adventure follows 13-year-old Artemis as he targets a hidden high-tech fairy world to save his dying mother.

Disney’s Artemis Fowl adaptation marks a major new chapter for the hit book franchise as it celebrates 25 years.

New York Comic Con (NYCC) is one of those events where you know you're going to get a ton of news and updates on your favorite returning shows, as well as those in development and production. During today's "25 Years of Artemis Fowl" panel, bestselling "Artemis Fowl" author Eoin Colfer announced that an animated series adaptation of the global book franchise has been given a green light for Disney Channel and Disney+. Colfer will serve as an executive producer, with the series expected to dig deeper into the characters and lore of the book series, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary of the first book this year. The action-adventure fantasy series follows 13-year-old genius Artemis Fowl as he uncovers an underground world of armed and dangerous — and surprisingly high-tech — fairies as he launches a plan to capture one and steal its magic to heal his dying mom and save his family.

"For more than two decades, Eoin Colfer's 'Artemis Fowl' books have captivated readers around the world with unforgettable characters, imaginative world-building, and gripping adventures," shared Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family, when the news of the animated series was first announced. "Bringing this beloved franchise to life as an animated series gives us the opportunity to introduce a new generation to Artemis' world while honoring the longtime fans who have cherished these stories for years." Colfer added, "I am proud and delighted to be part of the formidable team that is putting the 'Artemis Fowl' animation on screen. Everyone is so talented and so positive that I feel certain the fairy world is in excellent hands."

Alongside Colfer, Artemis Fowl is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award winner Ben Juwono (Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Big Hero 6: The Series) and Colleen Evanson (Prep and Landing: The Snowball Protocol, DuckTales, Monsters at Work). Since the publication of the first "Artemis Fowl" novel in 2001, the series has become a global phenomenon, with more than 35 million copies sold worldwide and translated into 48 languages.

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