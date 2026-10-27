Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Ascension

Ascension: New Apple TV-Alfonso Cuarón Series Welcomes Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy has signed on to star opposite Caitríona Balfe in Alfonso Cuarón's upcoming new Apple TV horror-thriller series, Ascension.

Article Summary Apple TV’s Ascension adds Bill Nighy opposite Caitríona Balfe in Alfonso Cuarón’s new psychological horror-thriller.

Ascension follows filmmaker Rose as a documentary on the Church of Ascension leads her toward a dark secret.

The Apple TV series Ascension is inspired by Adam Nevill’s novel The Last Days and co-showrun by James and White.

With Cuarón behind Ascension, the new Apple TV horror series aims to deliver a stronger impact than Disclaimer.

Ascension is the latest series coming to Apple TV from creator Alfonso Cuarón, and it has found its leads. Caitríona Balfe will be joined by Bill Nighy in the horror-thriller, which is being co-showrun by Natalie Erika James and Christian White. The show is inspired by the novel The Last Days by author Adam Nevill. Here is the description for the series, straight from Deadline, which reported on Nighy's casting: Ascension is a one-hour psychological horror thriller following Rose (Balfe), a relentless documentary filmmaker and recently divorced mother who is brilliant at uncovering others' truths but struggling to resolve her own. When Rose begins a project on a mysterious 20th-century cult known as the Church of Ascension, she finds unexpected refuge in its teachings — until she discovers something far more insidious beneath.

Ascension Sounds Very Dramatic

Hopefully this makes more of an impact than AppleTV's last Cuarón series, Disclaimer. That show was so dour and washed-out in both tone and look that it zapped all the excitement out of watching it after only one episode. That one was high on my anticipated list, and it fell well short of my high expectations for this creator. I am glad he is using this medium to tell stories outside his film work, but I don't know what he was thinking with that last one. Apple will throw money at anything since they have more of it than anyone, so maybe nobody over there is there to say no to these creators, but they desperately need someone to do it. Ascension could be all the better for it.

Esperanto Filmoj's Gabriela Rodriguez and Richard Schwartz will executive produce Ascension alongside Alfonso Cuarón and Carlos Cuarón. Steve Golin, David Levine, and Zack Hayden will executive produce for Anonymous Content. James and White also serve as executive producers. The writing team on the series will include James, White, Alfonso Cuarón, and Carlos Cuarón, with James serving as lead director. Anonymous Content will also produce.

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