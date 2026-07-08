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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, Fallout, Tracker: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, Tracker, Heartstopper: Forever, President Curtis, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, Fallout & more!

Article Summary Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a July 25 trailer debut and major buzz.

Get the latest Avatar Aang update alongside Fallout Season 3 filming news and Tracker Season 4 production kickoff.

Today’s TV roundup also spotlights X-Men '97, Heartstopper: Forever, President Curtis, Tomb Raider, and more.

From network dramas to streaming hits, the lineup delivers fast takes, previews, reactions, and must-read TV news.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, NCIS: New York, Crowd Control, Tracker, CM Punk/Sami Zayn, Heartstopper: Forever, President Curtis, Big Brother, Tomb Raider, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, Fallout, William Shatner, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 8th, 2026:

X-Men '97 Star Adrian Hough on Nightcrawler's Growth During Season 2

WWE NXT Preview: Nattie Visits Florida Out Of Spite & More

NCIS: New York: Jennifer Beals Joins LL Cool J & Scott Caan Series

Crowd Control Season 2 Trailer: Dropout Series Returns Next Month

Tracker Star Justin Hartley Announces Season 4 Filming Now Underway

WWE Raw Review: CM Punk Captures Gold, Ends Sami Zayn Experiment

Heartstopper: Alice Oseman Discusses Finale Feelings, "Forever"/Sex

President Curtis: Banks Makes Quite an Impression In This Latest Look

Big Brother Season 28 Premiere's 14 Houseguests Officially "Brovealed"

Sami Zayn Fans Should Shut Up and Be Happy with What WWE Gave Them

Tomb Raider: Regan on Sharing Lara Croft Congrats with Sophie Turner

Emmy Awards: Law & Order: SVU Star/EP Mariska Hargitay Set to Host

ABC Accuses FCC, Brendan Carr of Wanting "Editor's Chair" on The View

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Set for July 25th; Trailer Released

The Shards: FX & Ryan Murphy's Bret Easton Ellis Adapt Gets New Poster

X-Men '97: Lenore Zann on That Time Rogue Saved Archangel in TAS

Fallout: Walton Goggins Is "Back in the Saddle" & Filming Season 3

Star Trek: William Shatner's Up for More Kirk (Listen Up, Paramount!)

Yes, John Oliver Absolutely Needs to Return to ABC's General Hospital

Netflix Woes, The Vampire Lestat & X-Men '97: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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