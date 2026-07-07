Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Set for July 25th; Trailer Released

Set for Paramount+ on July 25th, here's the official trailer, poster, image gallery, and SDCC 2026 plans for Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender.

Article Summary Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender premieres globally on Paramount+ on July 25, with the official trailer now released.

The animated Avatar film follows Aang on a global quest to find an ancient power and protect the peace he fought for.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender features a voice cast led by Eric Nam, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, and more.

SDCC 2026 plans include a Hall H panel, a fan screening, and a Paramount+ booth game inspired by the Avatar universe.

It's been a long, strange trip for Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, but the animated adventure will be making its global debut on Paramount+ on Saturday, July 25th. The new film, based on the animated series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, sees Avatar Aang, the world's last Airbender, learn of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve. The new original film stars Eric Nam ("Aang"), Dave Bautista ("Tagah"), Jessica Matten ("Katara"), Román Zaragoza ("Sokka"), Steven Yeun ("Zuko"), and Dionne Quan ("Toph"), alongside Freida Pinto, Ke Huy Quan, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ronny Chieng, and Ken Jeong. Dee Bradley Baker reprises his roles as Aang's beloved pets, Appa and Momo. You can check out the official trailer above, and the first-look images and key art below. In addition, plans for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) were also released – here's a look:

Thursday, July 23 (1:00-2:00 pm Hall H): Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender: The ultimate return to the Four Nations arrives in Hall H! Join the voice actors and creative team behind Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender for an in-depth conversation about the making of the upcoming Paramount+ film, and what's next in the Avatar universe. Expect exclusive sneak peeks and unforgettable insights into Aang's next epic journey.

Friday, July 24 (7:00-9:20 pm Ballroom 20): Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender – Fan Screening: Enjoy an exclusive screening of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender before it premieres on Paramount+. In this new story in the Avatar universe, journey alongside Aang and his friends as they race against time to secure an ancient power before it falls into the wrong hands, threatening to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve.

Wednesday July 22 – Sunday, July 26 (Booth #3529): Avatar fans can also visit the Press Play Arcade, Paramount+'s official booth on the convention floor. The booth will feature an array of arcade-style games themed to select Paramount+ Originals, including an Avatar "Cabbage Cart Madness" game. A Comic-Con International badge is required for entry. Booth #3529.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was directed by Lauren Montgomery and co-directed by Steve Ahn and William Mata. Producers include Latifa Ouaou, Maryann Garger, Bryan Konietzko, and Michael Dante DiMartino. The screenplay was written by Tim Hedrick and Christopher Yost, with the story by Bryan Konietzko, Michael Dante DiMartino, Tim Hedrick, and Kenneth Lin.

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