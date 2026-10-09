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Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos Animated Series Announced at NYCC 2026

During NYCC, we learned that Avatar: Seven Havens has officially been renewed for Books 3 & 4, and got a look at Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos.

Article Summary NYCC 2026 brought major Avatar news as Avatar: Seven Havens was officially renewed for Book 3 and Book 4.

Paramount+ also unveiled Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, the next Avatar animated series from Avatar Studios.

The new Avatar Kuruk series follows a rebellious teen Avatar learning the elements through globe-trotting chaos.

The NYCC panel also featured Seven Havens creatives and cast, plus a new behind-the-scenes script-to-screen clip.

Today's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026 panel was filled with great news for fans of the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe. Co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko announced that Avatar: Seven Havens has officially been renewed for Book 3 and Book 4 on Paramount+. But the bigger headline grabber was the news that a new Paramount+ original animated series, Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, would serve as the next installment in the franchise. Konietzko and DiMartino were joined on the panel by Avatar: Seven Havens executive producer Ethan Spaulding and co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi, along with the voices of Pavi, Nisha, and Jae: Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan, and Major Curda. Moderated by the original voice of Korra, Janet Varney, the panel included a number of great looks at how "Seven Havens" came together and what Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos has to offer.

Avatar: Seven Havens Books 3 and 4 will continue the story of Avatar Pavi and her twin sister Nisha. The first three episodes of Book 1 premiered globally on Paramount+ today, and will be followed by episodes 4-6 on Friday, October 16, episodes 7-9 on Friday, October 23, and episodes 10-13 on Friday, October 30. Here's a look at a special "script-to-screen" behind-the-scenes clip that was released, showing how the animated series made the jump from the page to Paramount+:

In Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, a rebellious teenage Avatar bucks thousands of years of tradition by choosing to learn the four elements through globetrotting adventures, staying one step ahead of his angry teacher, rowdy pirates, and chaotic spirits – all while helping the world in his own unique ways. The upcoming series is produced by Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios with co-creator Bryan Konietzko serving as showrunner. Along with the official image at the top of the article, here's a look at the character design artwork that was released:

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