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Avatar: Seven Havens/"Avatar Legends" Universe Set for NYCC 2026

Avatar: Seven Havens and the future of the Avatar Legends universe will get the spotlight during a New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026 panel.

Article Summary Avatar: Seven Havens heads to NYCC 2026 with a Friday, October 9 panel spotlighting the future of Avatar Legends.

The New York Comic Con panel is set for 11:15 am ET on the Main Stage, landing on the series premiere day.

Fans can expect an exclusive look at how Avatar: Seven Havens was created and what lies ahead for new Avatar Pavi.

NYCC 2026 will also tease what’s next for the Avatar Legends universe, making this a must-watch panel for fans.

Earlier this summer, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were joined by Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender cast members Eric Nam, Dave Bautista, Román Zaragoza, Jessica Matten, and Dionne Quan, and director Lauren Montgomery for an SDCC 2026 panel presentation. During the session, it was revealed that Avatar: Seven Havens would premiere on Paramount+ globally on Friday, October 9th. Well, it turns out that will also be the date for the animated series's New York Comic Con (NYCC) panel presentation – Friday, October 9th, at 11:15 am ET on the Main Stage, to be precise. Here's a look at the panel overview that was released:

"Avatar: Seven Havens": Four Nations fans: unite for the ultimate celebration of Avatar: Seven Havens on its premiere day! Join the creative team behind the all-new Paramount+ series for an exclusive glimpse into how they brought Seven Havens to life, and what lies ahead for Pavi – the new Avatar – as her journey begins. Plus, hear more about what's in store for the Avatar Legends universe. Yip yip!

Set in the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," the original 26-episode, 2D-animated series centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. In this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse.

The upcoming series is comprised of Book 1 (13 half-hour episodes) and Book 2 (13 half-hour episodes) and stars Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi. Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are co-creators and executive producers for Avatar: Seven Havens. Ethan Spaulding is executive producer, and Sehaj Sethi is co-executive producer.

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