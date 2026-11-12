Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Avatar: Seven Havens

Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2 Set for May 2027; Concluding with Book 4

Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2: Discovery is set to premiere on May 21st, 2027, with Book 3 set for later in 2027 and concluding with Book 4.

Article Summary Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2: Discovery premieres on Paramount+ globally on May 21, 2027, continuing Pavi and Nisha’s story.

The 13-episode season rolls out weekly in four drops, with episodes 1-3 on May 21 and the finale arriving June 11.

Avatar: Seven Havens Book 3 is also set for later in 2027, with the animated saga officially planned to conclude in Book 4.

The release update was revealed during a Reddit AMA with executive producer Ethan Spaulding and co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi.

We've got some good news to share with fans of Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's Avatar: Seven Havens. If you're getting impatient for when "Book 2: Discovery" will hit screens, then you will be happy to know that Pavi (Saheli Khan) and Nisha's (Aishu Devan) journey will continue globally on the streaming service on Friday, May 21st, 2027. The 13-episode season rolls out weekly with episodes 1-3 on May 21st, 4-6 on May 28th, 7-9 on June 4th, and 10-13 on June 11th. In addition, the 13-episode Book 3 will premiere on Paramount+ later in 2027 and will then conclude with Book 4 (with a premiere date and additional details coming soon). Along with Khan and Devan, the returning cast for Book 2 includes Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi. The big news came during an exclusive Reddit AMA on Thursday, featuring executive producer Ethan Spaulding and co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi. Here's a look at the key art that was released to make it official:

Paramount+'s Avatar: Seven Havens is the latest installment in the Avatar animated universe, from Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. In Book 2, entitled "Discovery," Pavi continues her chakra journey to the Floating Isles and learns more about what happened to Korra. Meanwhile, Nisha discovers vital information about the mysterious spirit energy Pavi released from Ellora. The girls are brought together in New Ba Sing Se, along with all their unresolved issues.

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are co-creators and executive producers for Avatar: Seven Havens. Ethan Spaulding is executive producer and Sehaj Sethi is co-executive producer. The series is produced by Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios. All episodes of Avatar: Seven Havens Book 1 are available to binge globally on Paramount+.

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