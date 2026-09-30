Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Avatar: Seven Havens

Avatar: Seven Havens: Book One: Survival Episodes 7-9 Titles Revealed

Set to debut on October 9th, check out these new posters for Avatar: Seven Havens, Book One: Survival, revealing the titles of Episodes 7-9.

Article Summary Avatar: Seven Havens reveals Book One: Survival Episodes 7-9 titles: What Lies Beneath and The Envoys Parts One and Two.

Avatar: Seven Havens premieres October 9 on Paramount+, with Book One rolling out in weekly batches of three episodes.

New York Comic Con will host an Avatar: Seven Havens panel with creators, cast, and updates on the wider Avatar Legends universe.

Series producers confirm Avatar: Seven Havens is set 225 years after The Legend of Korra, in a changed fantasy world.

With only a little more than a week to go until Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's Avatar: Seven Havens hits Paramount+, we're getting a look at the next trio of episode titles. Set to premiere globally on Friday, October 9th, the first season will release in groups of three episodes per week. That means that three episodes will drop on October 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th (with a 13-episode second season already ordered). For Avatar: Seven Havens, Book One: Survival, the chapters for the third week include Chapter Seven: "What Lies Beneath," Chapter Eight: "The Envoys: Part One," and Chapter Nine: "The Envoys: Part Two."

Friday, October 9 – 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM, Main Stage – "Avatar: Seven Havens": Four Nations fans: unite for the ultimate celebration of Avatar: Seven Havens on its premiere day! Moderated by the original voice of Korra, Janet Varney, join executive producers Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko, Ethan Spaulding and Sehaj Sethi plus cast members Saheli Khan ("Pavi"), Aishu Devan ("Nisha") and Major Curda ("Jae") for an exclusive glimpse into the making of the series. Plus, hear more about what's in store across the Avatar Legends universe.

Fans can also put their bending skills to the test at the Avatar Legends Booth (#1723) featuring photo opportunities and swag, including exclusive footwear in collaboration with Reebok. Meanwhile, Paramount Games will host a special Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game event at OS: NYC on Friday, October 9. The event will feature Avatar Legends activations, including a Four Nations Food Cart, a high-stakes Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game tournament with special prizes, giveaways, and more.

Speaking with Polygon, DiMartino and executive producers Ethan Spaulding and Sehaj Sethi clarified when "Seven Havens" takes place in the overall "Avatar: The Last Airbender" timeline – and let's just say that it's a little longer than a lot of fans expected. "'Seven Havens' takes place about 225 years after 'Legend of Korra' ends. While the world is very fantastical, it is still greatly influenced by AAPI and Indigenous cultures and histories. For example, the name Ellora is inspired by the ancient Indian complex of monasteries and temples known as the Ellora Caves. Just as this ancient complex is a harmonious mix of several religious practices (Buddhism, Hinduism, Jainism), Ellora (along with the other Havens) is a harmonious blend of all bending practices," Sethi explained. Spaulding added, "Viewers will notice 'Seven Havens' has more of a fantasy look to the overall look of the Havens and clothing; there has been a blending of cultures during the time span since the previous series. The real-world elements are still there in a less obvious way."

In terms of the setting and main character, DiMartino shared that DiMartino and Konietzko had discussed "a new series about the earthbending Avatar after 'Korra'" in early 2021, approximately six years after "Korra's" Book 4 finale hit. "This idea started with the setting and the desire to drop the viewer into a world that had experienced a cataclysmic event. Then we threw around ideas for what kind of Avatar would make the most sense in this world," DiMartino noted. "We settled on Pavi, a girl who lives in hiding and who is younger than both Aang and Korra. We thought it would be interesting to place this kind-hearted character into a world that was not only on the brink of collapse, but whose citizens reviled the Avatar."

DiMartino added, "The choice to make her such an underdog gave us a lot of potential drama that could sustain a series. Early on, we also decided we wanted this to be more of a mystery show than the last two series, so that a viewer would enter the story with a lot of questions: How did the world get so bad? Why does everyone hate the Avatar? How did Pavi lose her leg? We want the audience to always hunger to know more."

Set in the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," the original 26-episode, 2D-animated series centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. In this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse.

The upcoming series is comprised of Book 1 (13 half-hour episodes) and Book 2 (13 half-hour episodes) and stars Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi. Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are co-creators and executive producers for Avatar: Seven Havens. Ethan Spaulding is executive producer, and Sehaj Sethi is co-executive producer.

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