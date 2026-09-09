Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Avatar: Seven Havens

Avatar: Seven Havens Team: New Series Set 225 Years After "Korra"

Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creator Michael DiMartino and Avatar: Seven Havens EPs Ethan Spaulding and Sehaj Sethi on the HUGE time jump.

Article Summary Avatar: Seven Havens is set about 225 years after The Legend of Korra, marking the franchise’s biggest time jump yet.

Michael DiMartino, Ethan Spaulding, and Sehaj Sethi say the new era blends fantasy with AAPI and Indigenous influences.

DiMartino reveals Seven Havens began with a cataclysmic world and an Earth Avatar fans would meet in hiding.

Pavi was designed as a younger, kind-hearted underdog in a mystery-driven story where the Avatar is feared and hated.

With Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's Avatar: Seven Havens set to premiere on Paramount+ globally on Friday, October 9th, DiMartino and executive producers Ethan Spaulding and Sehaj Sethi are tackling two key questions that fans have had since the teaser hit. Speaking with Polygon, the trio clarified when "Seven Havens" takes place in the overall "Avatar: The Last Airbender" timeline – and let's just say that it's a little longer than a lot of fans expected.

"'Seven Havens' takes place about 225 years after 'Legend of Korra' ends. While the world is very fantastical, it is still greatly influenced by AAPI and Indigenous cultures and histories. For example, the name Ellora is inspired by the ancient Indian complex of monasteries and temples known as the Ellora Caves. Just as this ancient complex is a harmonious mix of several religious practices (Buddhism, Hinduism, Jainism), Ellora (along with the other Havens) is a harmonious blend of all bending practices," Sethi explained. Spaulding added, "Viewers will notice 'Seven Havens' has more of a fantasy look to the overall look of the Havens and clothing; there has been a blending of cultures during the time span since the previous series. The real-world elements are still there in a less obvious way."

In terms of the setting and main character, DiMartino shared that DiMartino and Konietzko had discussed "a new series about the earthbending Avatar after 'Korra'" in early 2021, approximately six years after "Korra's" Book 4 finale hit. "This idea started with the setting and the desire to drop the viewer into a world that had experienced a cataclysmic event. Then we threw around ideas for what kind of Avatar would make the most sense in this world," DiMartino noted. "We settled on Pavi, a girl who lives in hiding and who is younger than both Aang and Korra. We thought it would be interesting to place this kind-hearted character into a world that was not only on the brink of collapse, but whose citizens reviled the Avatar."

DiMartino added, "The choice to make her such an underdog gave us a lot of potential drama that could sustain a series. Early on, we also decided we wanted this to be more of a mystery show than the last two series, so that a viewer would enter the story with a lot of questions: How did the world get so bad? Why does everyone hate the Avatar? How did Pavi lose her leg? We want the audience to always hunger to know more."

Set in the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," the original 26-episode, 2D-animated series centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. In this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse.

The upcoming series is comprised of Book 1 (13 half-hour episodes) and Book 2 (13 half-hour episodes) and stars Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi. Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are co-creators and executive producers for Avatar: Seven Havens. Ethan Spaulding is executive producer, and Sehaj Sethi is co-executive producer.

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