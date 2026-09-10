Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar: Seven Havens

Avatar: Seven Havens Trailer Released: 3 Episodes Releasing Weekly

Here's the trailer for Michael DiMartino & Bryan Konietzko's Avatar: Seven Havens, releasing three episodes weekly beginning October 9th.

Article Summary Avatar: Seven Havens gets its official trailer, offering the clearest look yet at the next animated Avatar era.

Paramount+ premieres Avatar: Seven Havens on October 9th, with three new episodes dropping weekly through October.

Michael DiMartino, Ethan Spaulding, and Sehaj Sethi confirm Seven Havens is set 225 years after The Legend of Korra.

The new Avatar series follows Pavi in a cataclysm-scarred world where the Avatar is feared and deeply hated.

A day after getting some clarity on where the upcoming animated series fits in the overall timeline, fans are getting their best look yet at what Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's Avatar: Seven Havens has to offer with the release of the official trailer, as well as key art and new preview images. Set to premiere on Paramount+ globally on Friday, October 9th, the first season is set to release in groups of three episodes per week. That means that three episodes will drop on October 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th (with a 13-episode second season already ordered).

Speaking with Polygon, DiMartino and executive producers Ethan Spaulding and Sehaj Sethi clarified when "Seven Havens" takes place in the overall "Avatar: The Last Airbender" timeline – and let's just say that it's a little longer than a lot of fans expected. "'Seven Havens' takes place about 225 years after 'Legend of Korra' ends. While the world is very fantastical, it is still greatly influenced by AAPI and Indigenous cultures and histories. For example, the name Ellora is inspired by the ancient Indian complex of monasteries and temples known as the Ellora Caves. Just as this ancient complex is a harmonious mix of several religious practices (Buddhism, Hinduism, Jainism), Ellora (along with the other Havens) is a harmonious blend of all bending practices," Sethi explained. Spaulding added, "Viewers will notice 'Seven Havens' has more of a fantasy look to the overall look of the Havens and clothing; there has been a blending of cultures during the time span since the previous series. The real-world elements are still there in a less obvious way."

In terms of the setting and main character, DiMartino shared that DiMartino and Konietzko had discussed "a new series about the earthbending Avatar after 'Korra'" in early 2021, approximately six years after "Korra's" Book 4 finale hit. "This idea started with the setting and the desire to drop the viewer into a world that had experienced a cataclysmic event. Then we threw around ideas for what kind of Avatar would make the most sense in this world," DiMartino noted. "We settled on Pavi, a girl who lives in hiding and who is younger than both Aang and Korra. We thought it would be interesting to place this kind-hearted character into a world that was not only on the brink of collapse, but whose citizens reviled the Avatar."

DiMartino added, "The choice to make her such an underdog gave us a lot of potential drama that could sustain a series. Early on, we also decided we wanted this to be more of a mystery show than the last two series, so that a viewer would enter the story with a lot of questions: How did the world get so bad? Why does everyone hate the Avatar? How did Pavi lose her leg? We want the audience to always hunger to know more."

Set in the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," the original 26-episode, 2D-animated series centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. In this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse.

The upcoming series is comprised of Book 1 (13 half-hour episodes) and Book 2 (13 half-hour episodes) and stars Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi. Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are co-creators and executive producers for Avatar: Seven Havens. Ethan Spaulding is executive producer, and Sehaj Sethi is co-executive producer.

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