Posted in: Games, Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender Co-Creator Konietzko Does Not Sound Happy

Avatar: The Last Airbender and "Legend of Korra" co-creator Bryan Konietzko doesn't sound happy with how things are going with the franchise.

Article Summary Avatar: The Last Airbender is facing turmoil after leaks, hack reports, and a major shift for Legend of Aang.

Bryan Konietzko says he is fighting for Avatar behind the scenes while dealing with fallout from thieves.

Konietzko shut down claims the Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG was canceled, calling it a major setback instead.

He teased official Avatar news soon, while Greg Baldwin blasted Paramount over how it values the franchise.

To say things are hurting over at the "Avatar: The Last Airbender" franchise would be an understatement. Originally planned for a theatrical release, Paramount Skydance made the call to release Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender on streaming instead. That point was pretty much made moot when the film was leaked online, reportedly from a hack into one of Paramount's screening companies' networks. From there, word came down that hackers were also targeting (and may have gotten their hands on) the new animated series Avatar: Seven Havens. On top of that, there were rumblings that Saber Interactive's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" RPG has been canceled. Earlier today, Avatar: The Last Airbender and "Legend of Korra" co-creator Bryan Konietzko checked in on social media to share a look at some amazing artwork, shut down reports about the game being canceled, and to make it painfully clear that he's not happy with what's going on right now.

Konietzko offered a look at the back cover and the inside spread from composer Jeremy Zuckerman's ATLA Book 3 vinyl soundtrack, which included an illustration of Zuko by Konietzko (based on a pose by Christie Tseng), Fire Nation Palace production design by Jevon Bue, and production BG painting by Bryan Evans. From there, Konietzko explained why that image was important to him – and how it represents how he's feeling about the franchise, as he is "fighting for the Avatar franchise, dealing with messes left over by thieves, not always at liberty to air our business and my grievances on social media."

"This doubles as an illustration of me, behind the scenes every day, working on new Avatar content, fighting for the Avatar franchise, dealing with messes left over by thieves, not always at liberty to air our business and my grievances on social media. Despite what anyone without actual knowledge may be chirping about, that big video game—the premise of which I came up with—wasn't "canceled." Did it experience a big setback? Yep. These things are not easy (none of this is). Will it ever happen? Hopefully. Will it be better because of the reset? If I have anything to do with it, most definitely. Is that all frustrating for you and me? Yep. But if you can ignore the chatter and hang in there a bit longer, we'll have lots of *official* news to share soon. Hope to see you at SDCC, friends…," Konietzko wrote, ending with, "Lots of love, Bryan 🔥🔥❤️‍🔥😑❤️‍🔥🔥🔥"

Avatar: The Last Airbender, "Korra" Voice Actor Torches Paramount

Over the weekend, voice actor Greg Baldwin made his thoughts on Paramount's handling of the franchise painfully clear: "Paramount is straight up evil. I assure you," adding, "They. Do. Not. Value. The. Franchise." Baldwin voiced Uncle Iroh full-time during the third season of Avatar: The Last Airbender, reprising the role during the second and third seasons of Avatar: The Legend of Korra. "Hard truth… I can speak freely because I'm 65 years old and my pocketful of fucks is seriously depleted. Working as a paralegal at various studios in LA for thirty years…I had the opportunity to observe studio executives closely. They're generally a slippery and clueless bunch who shouldn't be allowed near anything remotely creative…but the new regime at Paramount is straight up evil. I assure you," Baldwin wrote in the first of a series of posts."

Bladwin continued, "These soulless bastards have nothing but contempt for a show about grace and redemption and the struggle against fascism. ATLA is a mystery to them. They. Do. Not. Value. The. Franchise. Nickelodeon will never hire me again anyway…so why not drop a truth bomb? I reiterate. Paramount doesn't care about ATLA." The voice actor added, "Riddle me this… What's an acceptable use of AI? Who should lose their jobs to AI Answer… Studio Executives. Ironically…those cockroaches will be the last to go."

Hard truth… I can speak freely because I'm 65 years old and my pocketful of fucks is seriously depleted. Working as a paralegal at various studios in LA for thirty years…I had the opportunity to observe studio executives closely. They're generally a slippery and clueless… https://t.co/etyCYk7MDc — Greg Baldwin (@GregBaldwinIroh) June 6, 2026

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