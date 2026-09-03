Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender
Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3 Image: Fire Lord Ozai Is NOT Happy
With the third and final season set for 2027, a new image from Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender spotlights a very unhappy Fire Lord Ozai.
Article Summary
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3 is set for 2027, with Netflix teasing the final chapter of Aang’s journey.
- After saving the Northern Water Tribe, Aang, Katara, and Sokka head out to win the Earth King’s support.
- The road to Ba Sing Se brings major stakes as Team Avatar faces danger while pushing back against Fire Lord Ozai.
- Aang’s path also leads to Toph, the bold earthbending master who helps expand his bending ahead of the endgame.
With the third and final season of Netflix's Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Kiawentiio (Katara), and Miyako (Toph)-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender set to hit sometime in 2027, you might think that it's a bit too early for a look at what's to come. Thankfully, you would be wrong because the fine folks over at Netflix have dropped a preview image showing a very unhappy (isn't he always?) Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) about to do some serious damage.
Season 2 Overview: After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang (Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ousley) regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai (Kim). Their journey to the impenetrable city of Ba Sing Se, home of the Earth King, is treacherous but also fruitful – Aang discovers Toph (Miyako), an audacious young master of earthbending, and convinces her to help him add earthbending to his powers of airbending and waterbending.
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 & 3 Notes
Here's a rundown of who has come aboard the streaming series with the second season:
Miya Cech as Toph
Chin Han (Mortal Kombat, Skyscraper) as Long Feng
Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer, Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Professor Zei
Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun, The Great Leap) as King Kuei
Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out, The Handmaid's Tale) as Joo Dee
Crystal Yu (Doctor Who, Good Omens) as Lady Beifong
Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder) as The Boulder
Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre) as General Sung
Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets, Battlestar Galactica) as Amita
Terry Chen (Lucky Star, Jessica Jones, House of Cards) as Jeong Jeong
Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Ghostlight) as Lo and Li
Lily Gao (Blue Sun Palace, Twisted Metal, Slip) as Ursa
Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, The Boogeyman) as Fei
Dichen Lachman (Severance, Jurassic World: Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) as Yangchen
Speaking of Season 3, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown, The Last Voyage of the Demeter) has been cast as Piandao, with Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) tapped for the role of Hama, and Adam Beach (Government Cheese, A Cut Above) on board as Hakoda for the final run.