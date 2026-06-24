Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares Season 2 Opening Sequence Sneak Peek

Check out a look at the opening to Netflix's Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, and Miyako-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2.

Article Summary Netflix dropped an Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 opening sequence sneak peek just hours before the premiere.

The new Avatar: The Last Airbender clip spotlights slick bending action and sets the tone for Aang’s next chapter.

Two earlier Season 2 previews also tease major moments, including rising danger and Aang’s first encounter with Azula.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 arrives June 25 on Netflix, with Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Toph in focus.

With only hours remaining until Netflix's Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Kiawentiio (Katara), and Miyako (Toph)-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender returns for its second season, what's left for us to do to help set the mood until the big moment? How about a look at the opening sequence for Season 2? Because that's what the streamer released earlier today – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you below. Spoiler? The bending powers look excellent in the clip you're about to see…

Here's a look at the new opening for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, set to hit screens this Thursday, June 25th:

With only hours to go until the second season premieres, here's a look at two previously released clips:

Prepare for things to get hot 🔥🔥 AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Season 2 premieres in JUST THREE DAYS pic.twitter.com/iNLtj7rEWA — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) June 22, 2026

Aang, meet Azula. Azula, meet the Avatar. Check out a sneak peek at AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Season 2, premiering June 25! pic.twitter.com/6EEeT5vaPx — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) June 16, 2026

After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang (Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ousley) regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). Their journey to the impenetrable city of Ba Sing Se, home of the Earth King, is treacherous but also fruitful – Aang discovers Toph (Miyako), an audacious young master of earthbending, and convinces her to help him add earthbending to his powers of airbending and waterbending.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 & 3 Notes

Here's a rundown of who has come aboard the streaming series with the second season:

Miya Cech as Toph

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat, Skyscraper) as Long Feng

Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer, Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Professor Zei

Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun, The Great Leap) as King Kuei

Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out, The Handmaid's Tale) as Joo Dee

Crystal Yu (Doctor Who, Good Omens) as Lady Beifong

Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder) as The Boulder

Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre) as General Sung

Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets, Battlestar Galactica) as Amita

Terry Chen (Lucky Star, Jessica Jones, House of Cards) as Jeong Jeong

Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Ghostlight) as Lo and Li

Lily Gao (Blue Sun Palace, Twisted Metal, Slip) as Ursa

Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, The Boogeyman) as Fei

Dichen Lachman (Severance, Jurassic World: Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) as Yangchen

Speaking of Season 3, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown, The Last Voyage of the Demeter) has been cast as Piandao, with Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) tapped for the role of Hama, and Adam Beach (Government Cheese, A Cut Above) on board as Hakoda for the final run.

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