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Babylon 5: JMS Announces Full Episodes Coming to YouTube Channel

J. Michael Straczynski announced that full episodes of Babylon 5 are heading to the official YouTube channel - with three already uploaded.

Article Summary J. Michael Straczynski says full Babylon 5 episodes are arriving on the official YouTube channel starting in August.

Babylon 5 fans can already stream three uploads on YouTube: The Gathering, Midnight on the Firing Line, and Soul Hunter.

JMS calls the move a new way to watch or rewatch Babylon 5, making the influential sci-fi series easier to find.

The announcement continues Babylon 5's recent resurgence, following The Road Home and the show's enduring 30-year legacy.

As we saw with the animated film Babylon 5: The Road Home, the universe of J. Michael Straczynski's (JMS) Babylon 5 continues to thrive – and now, there's a new way for folks to watch or rewatch (or re-re-rewatch) the beloved and influential series. Earlier today, Straczynski took to the show's YouTube channel to announce that full episodes of the series will be making their way there, and it kicked off with the pilot and first two chapters. "Hi there, Joe Straczynski here, also known as J. Michael Straczynski, with great news," JMS shared in an announcement video. "It's sometimes difficult to find 'Babylon 5' on the air. But now, courtesy of the 'Babylon 5' YouTube channel, you can have access to full episodes of this remarkable show that I, and a number of crazy mad geniuses, put together. So we're going to experience 'Bab 5' for the first time or the 10,000th time, but here it'll be available to all of you going forward, starting in August."

And with that in mind, here's a look at the pilot episode, "The Gathering," followed by S01E01: "Midnight on the Firing Line" and S01E02: "Soul Hunter":

Back in 2024, 30 years after the January 26, 1994, premiere of S01E01: "Midnight on the Firing Line" (directed by Richard Compton), Straczynski honored the show and how its endured for now over three decades. "Thirty years ago today, 'Babylon 5' began its series run with the episode 'Midnight on the Firing Line,' which is where we were and what we felt at the time: this was make-it-or-break-it time. Could we make a five-year arc work? Would it endure? And now, here we are. Astonishing," JMS shared with the fandom in honor of the special day:

Thirty years ago today, BABYLON 5 began its series run with the episode Midnight on the Firing Line, which is where we were and what we felt at the time: this was make-it-or-break-it time. Could we make a five year arc work? Would it endure? And now, here we are. Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/TneOs4e7oI — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) January 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

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