Posted in: A24, Movies, TV | Tagged: Backrooms, Kane Parsons

Backrooms Limited Series Would "Get to The Main Ending": Kane Parsons

Creator Kane Parsons shared that if he has anything to say about it, Backrooms will be able to reach its "main ending" as a limited series.

Article Summary Backrooms creator Kane Parsons says the dream ending for Backrooms is a limited series that completes its long-planned arc.

Parsons told Deadline he has mapped out Backrooms from the start and is excited by the chance to reach its main ending.

After Backrooms became a 2026 box office hit with $393 million worldwide, sequel talk quickly followed in Hollywood.

Parsons says he ignored Backrooms box office projections, though he expected strong fan turnout from its online community.

Backrooms was one of the surprise hits of 2026 at the box office, grossing $393 million worldwide and turning creator Kane Parsons into a household name and one of Hollywood's hottest young voices. Naturally, as soon as the film shocked Hollywood, sequel buzz started. Parsons, who originally created the series for YouTube in 2022, has known where he wanted to take it ever since. He told Deadline Hollywood recently that, ultimately, he thinks the Backrooms wrap-up will be a limited series, if he has anything to say about it.

Backrooms Would Be Snapped Up By a Streamer in a Second

"I've said since the very beginning that the dream scenario would be a limited series for Backrooms to get to the main ending; it's just been about finding the proper way to package that. I can't say anything, but there's been a very set arc to the whole thing from the beginning, and I just feel absurdly excited at the idea of actually being able to follow through on all of it." He also says that he wasn't paying much attention to what people thought it would make at the box office: "I wasn't big into the projections. That's not the area that I'm interested in following for the most part. I think it distracts from what I actually enjoy with the work. But I knew there would be a certain level of people showing up for Backrooms given how engrained in the world and the community online it already had been. So, I knew people would be curious, but the degree to which it burst into audiences outside of that was not something I anticipated."

Well, A24 was paying attention to that. Backrooms was marketed perfectly by them, and you bet they will be there with bells on when the series comes to fruition. You bet that networks and streamers will be lined up with Brink's trucks on his front lawn.

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