Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: Backyard Sports, Playground Productions, SDCC 2026

Backyard Sports Announces New Animated Series Set for January 2027

Backyard Sports announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 that a new animated series based on the video games will debut in January 2027.

Article Summary Backyard Sports announced a new animated series at SDCC 2026, expanding the classic video game franchise.

Playground Productions is turning Backyard Sports into a 20-episode animated show with 11-minute episodes.

The January 2026 Backyard Sports Animated Special served as a backdoor pilot leading directly to the full series.

Backyard Sports is targeting a January 2027 release, with the series expected to stream on YouTube and its website.

Playground Productions made a fun announcement at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, as they will be making a new animated series based on the Backyard Sports franchise. In case you're not aware or have forgotten this, it is a series of video games from the late '90s in which a group of kids plays all sorts of sports with a backyard feel. The company has been bringing back the games with several re-releases, as well as an all-new modern version of Backyard Baseball, which has been killing it. But now the team is taking things to a new level with a fully animated show featuring the kids from the games.

Backyard Sports Gets Its First Animated Series

Back in January 2026, the team created The Animated Special, a one-off 12-minute episode on YouTube, which ultimately served as a backdoor pilot for this new series. The team will make 20 episodes, each 11 minutes, featuring the kids from the game. What's more, they already have an ensemble cast from the special ready to voice the series! The cast includes Tiffany Haddish as Kiesha Phillips, Donald Faison as Dante Robinson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Dmitri Petrovich, Arturo Castro as Pablo Sanchez, Uktarsh Ambudkar as Achmed Khan, Deborah Baker Jr. as Kimmy Eckman, Michael Vlamis as Tony Delvecchio, Ashleigh Crystal Hairston as Sunny Day, Will Neff as Mr. Clanky, Vincent Tong as Kenny Kawaguchi, Joey Rudman as Marky Dubois, and Playground's CEO Lindsay Barnett as Vinnie.

It sounds like the series will air on YouTube and its own website, but let's be real: it wouldn't take much for this series to get picked up by someone like Cartoon Network to air in Adult Swim spots if they truly wanted to head down that route. But it would be just as cool to see the series succeed outside of a network or streaming service. For now, we'll have to wait for more info, as the series won't be released until January 2027.

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