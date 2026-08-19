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Bad Monkey Returns in December: Apple TV Releases Season 2 Images

Debuting December 2nd, Apple TV released first-look images for Bad Monkey Season 2, starring and executive-produced by Vince Vaughn.

Article Summary Bad Monkey Season 2 premieres December 2, 2026 on Apple TV+, with Vince Vaughn returning as Andrew Yancy.

Apple TV+ unveiled first-look Bad Monkey Season 2 images as the acclaimed Bill Lawrence comedy gears up to return.

The 10-episode new season tells an original story, with fresh episodes arriving weekly through February 3, 2027.

Andrew Yancy is pulled into a murder case, a criminal turf war, and new Florida chaos as he fights for his badge.

You know we're getting close to the start of the fall season when we start getting early looks at what's set to hit our screens – in December. That's exactly what we got from Apple TV on Wednesday, with the streamer releasing first-look images from the second season of its acclaimed comedy Bad Monkey. Starring and executive produced by Vince Vaughn, hailing from award-winning creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence, and based on Carl Hiaasen's New York Times bestselling novel series, the 10-episode sophomore season spotlights an all-new original story and will go worldwide on Apple TV with one episode on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2026 (followed by one new episode every Wednesday through February 3rd, 2027). Here's a look at the official overview that was released:

After Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) witnesses the murder of Florida's finest fixer, an ambitious state attorney pairs him up with a strait-laced forensic accountant to solve the crime. Eager to regain his detective's badge, Yancy finds himself embroiled in a turf war between rival criminal organizations as he navigates a variety of Florida oddballs, including an erudite mob boss, his unhinged son, and a hard-edged young woman who needs Yancy's protection. Meanwhile, Yancy contends with his aging father; unresolved romantic tension with Dr. Rosa Campensino (Natalie Martinez), who launches her own investigation into a mysterious rash; and a bombastic animal relocation specialist whose business threatens the local environment.

Along with Vaughn and Martinez, the second season stars Charlotte Lawrence and John Ortiz, alongside new additions John Malkovich, Yvonne Strahovski, and Zavior Phillips. Nate Jackson, Sofia Boutella, Brent Morin, Joey Avery, Dax Shepard, Sam Jaeger, Margarita Levieva, Peter Billingsley, and June Diane Raphael are guest stars.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, Apple TV's Bad Monkey is developed by executive producer and showrunner Lawrence through his Doozer Productions and its overall deal with WBTV. Vaughn, Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Liza Katzer, Adam Sztykiel, Chris Downey, and Carl Hiaasen are also executive producers. The first season of Bad Monkey" is now streaming on Apple TV.

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