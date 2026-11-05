Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: bad monkey

Bad Monkey Season 2 Trailer: Vince Vaughn-Starrer Returns in December

Set to return on December 2nd, here's the official trailer for Bill Lawrence and Apple TV's Vince Vaughn-starring Bad Monkey Season 2.

There's nothing like being at the wrong place at the wrong time – especially when it involves you witnessing a murder you're now going to have to help solve. That's the position that Vince Vaughn's Andrew Yancy finds himself in heading into the second season of Apple TV's hit series, Bad Monkey. Based on Carl Hiaasen's New York Times bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, the 10-episode sophomore season stems from series star and executive producer Vince Vaughn and creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence. Centered on a new original story, the second season is set to premiere on Wednesday, December 2nd, with one new episode every Wednesday through February 3rd, 2027. Here's the official overview, followed by the official trailer.

After Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) witnesses the murder of Florida's finest fixer, an ambitious state attorney pairs him up with a strait-laced forensic accountant to solve the crime. Yancy finds himself embroiled in a turf war between rival criminal organizations as he navigates a variety of Florida oddballs, including an erudite mob boss, his unhinged son, and a hard-edged young woman who needs Yancy's protection. Meanwhile, Yancy contends with his aging father; unresolved romantic tension with Dr. Rosa Campesino (Natalie Martinez), who launches her own investigation into a mysterious rash; and a bombastic animal relocation specialist whose business threatens the local environment. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for the second season that was released on Thursday:

Returning for the second season of Apple TV's Bad Monkey are Vaughn, Martinez, Charlotte Lawrence, and John Ortiz, alongside new additions John Malkovich, Yvonne Strahovski, and Zavior Phillips. Nate Jackson, Sofia Boutella, Brent Morin, Joey Avery, Dax Shepard, Sam Jaeger, Margarita Levieva, Peter Billingsley, and June Diane Raphael guest star. Produced by Warner Bros. Television, Bad Monkey is developed by executive producer and showrunner Lawrence through his Doozer Productions and its overall deal with WBTV. Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Vaughn, Liza Katzer, Adam Sztykiel, Chris Downey, and Hiaasen are also executive producers.

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