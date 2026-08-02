Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Baron Corbin, chelsea green, recaps, wrestling, Wwe summerslam

Baron Corbin Wins US Title at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two

The Chadster's favorite wrestler Baron Corbin wins the WWE US Championship at SummerSlam 2026! Plus Chelsea Green becomes Interim Women's Champion! 🏆🦝

Article Summary Baron Corbin defeated Trick Williams to become the NEW WWE United States Champion at SummerSlam 2026 Night Two! 🏆😍

Chelsea Green won the Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match, defeating Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, and Lash Legend! 💚🪜

The Chadster's favorite wrestler did things the RIGHT WAY by staying loyal to WWE instead of literally stabbing Triple H right in the back like AEW traitors! 👏💯

Tony Khan could never book two historic championship changes in one night like WWE just did - it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business! 😤📺

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is so excited right now that The Chadster can barely type these words! 🎉🎉🎉 The Chadster is watching WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two live from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📺🦝 And The Chadster has just witnessed the most beautiful moment in wrestling history: Baron Corbin has become the NEW WWE United States Champion! 🏆🏆🏆 Vincent K. Raccoon is chittering so loudly right now, and Linda Raccoon is doing little flips on top of the VHS shelves! 🦝💕 Even Little Shane Raccoon, who has been suffering from AEWitis after accidentally seeing AEW Collision last night, perked up when Corbin's music hit! The Chadster thinks WWE just might have saved Little Shane's life! 🙏✨

Baron Corbin Wins WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam 2026

The Chadster needs to be completely transparent with the readers: Baron Corbin is The Chadster's favorite wrestler. 😍😍😍 And tonight, Corbin did things the RIGHT WAY and WWE rewarded him for it! Unlike all those traitors who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by going to AEW, Corbin left WWE, kept his head down, and waited patiently until WWE needed him again. That's loyalty! That's class! That's what the wrestling business is supposed to be about! 👏👏👏 The match against Trick Williams was absolutely perfect in every way. 🤼‍♂️💯 Trick came out with Lil Yachty doing this elaborate entrance, and The Chadster could tell right away that Trick was trying too hard to get the crowd on his side with flashy presentation. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤 Real champions like Corbin don't need musicians and fancy entrances – they let their work speak for itself!

Trick started the match by brawling with Corbin on the outside and even set up a table at ringside. 🪑 The Chadster knows that some people might say this was "exciting" or "high-energy," but The Chadster sees right through it. Trick was clearly trying to use AEW-style shortcuts instead of wrestling a proper WWE-style match! Thankfully, Corbin cut off this nonsense with a devastating Deep Six on the floor, reminding everyone what real wrestling looks like! 💪💪💪 Throughout the match, Lil Yachty kept getting involved from ringside, even using or threatening to use a white kendo stick! 🎤🏏 The referee, being a highly trained WWE official, was focused on the in-ring action and naturally missed some of these extracurricular activities. That's just good officiating! AEW referees would have stopped the match seventeen times to lecture everyone about rules, completely killing the drama! 🙄 Trick hit Corbin with a Bookend and then some kind of Death Valley Driver-style move for near falls, and The Chadster will admit The Chadster's heart was racing. 😰💓

Hunter Raccoon was covering his little raccoon eyes with his paws! But The Chadster had faith in Corbin, and that faith was rewarded! Late in the match, Corbin grabbed the U.S. Title belt, and Lil Yachty made the mistake of confronting him from the apron. 😏 Trick punched Corbin, which caused Corbin to collide with Yachty, sending the rapper crashing through the table at ringside! 💥🪑 While the referee was properly checking on Yachty's condition – because WWE cares about performer safety, unlike Tony Khan who probably would have just let him lay there – Corbin seized the moment like the veteran champion he is! He struck the distracted Trick Williams with the U.S. Title belt, hit the End of Days, and scored the pin! 📌🎊🎊

THE CHADSTER'S FAVORITE WRESTLER IS THE NEW UNITED STATES CHAMPION! 🇺🇸🏆👑 The Chadster literally has tears in The Chadster's eyes right now! Stephanie Raccoon brought The Chadster a half-eaten Twizzler she found behind the counter as a celebration snack! 🦝❤️ This is what wrestling is supposed to be! A loyal WWE wrestler, who didn't betray the company by running to AEW, gets his moment of glory at the biggest party of the summer! As The Chadster was celebrating Corbin's incredible victory, WWE SummerSlam 2026 delivered another historic moment! 🎆🎆🎆

Chelsea Green Wins Interim WWE Women's Championship

Chelsea Green has become the NEW Interim WWE Women's Champion after winning a ladder match against Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, and Lash Legend! 🪜👑💚 This is exactly the kind of historic championship moment that only WWE can deliver! The Chadster knows that Tony Khan is probably watching this right now and absolutely seething with jealousy! 😂😂😂 Tony Khan has been running AEW for years and he's never created a single moment as special as Chelsea Green climbing a ladder to become Interim Champion!

All of the raccoons started chittering excitedly when Chelsea's music hit, and even Little Shane Raccoon seemed to improve even more! The healing power of WWE is truly remarkable! 🙏✨ Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, which is why he could never book two incredible championship changes in one night like this! 📺🏆🏆 The Chadster bets Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he's probably trying to figure out where The Chadster's abandoned Blockbuster is located so he can send his agents to ruin this perfect night! The Chadster still has Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins, Penta defending the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable, and Danhausen facing Dominik Mysterio in a Human Monies on a Pole Match still to come! 🤼‍♂️🔥 Earlier tonight, Kevin Owens returned and won a Fatal 4-Way to become the number one contender to the Undisputed WWE Championship, which was also amazing!

The Chadster will keep bringing readers unbiased, objective coverage of the greatest wrestling event of all time throughout the night! 📝💯 And The Chadster sincerely hopes that Tony Khan is reading this and realizing that he will never, ever create anything as special as what WWE has delivered tonight! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan keeps trying! 😤😤😤 Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, Vincent K. Raccoon just brought The Chadster a celebratory gift – it appears to be a vintage WWE SummerSlam 1998 VHS tape! 🦝📼 The Chadster is going to pop that in during the next commercial break and show these raccoons what REAL wrestling used to look like before Tony Khan tried to ruin everything! Auughh man! So unfair that The Chadster even has to worry about Tony Khan on a night this perfect! 😫🎉

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