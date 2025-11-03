Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bat-Fam, Batman

Bat-Fam Key Art Poster: Batman's (Dysfunctional) Family Affair

With the animated series set for Nov. 10th, here's a new poster for DC Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Showrunner Mike Roth's Bat-Fam.

Article Summary Bat-Fam animated series drops November 10th on Prime Video, mixing family comedy with Gotham chaos.

New key art poster teases the dysfunctional dynamics at the heart of Batman's unconventional family.

Opening title features music by Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, setting the tone for the animated show.

Expect wild interactions as Wayne Manor welcomes reformed villains, oddball relatives, and lovable misfits.

In one week, DC Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Showrunner Mike Roth's Bat-Fam will hit our screens. But before all of that animated goodness debuts, Prime Video is passing along a new key art poster that really drives home the point of just how much of a "family affair" the animated series is going to be. Perhaps "dysfunctional family affair" would be a more accurate way to describe it. Here's a look…

Here's a look back at the official opening title sequence for Bat-Fam that was composed by none other than Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel), with the animated series set to stream on Prime Video and Amazon Kids+ beginning November 10th:

Prime Video's Bat-Fam follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne – now having taken on the mantle of "Little Batman" – as they welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor. Joining the family dinner table is Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred's free-spirited grandniece; Claire, a recently reformed Super-Villain; Ra's al Ghul, Damian's adoring "Pap Pap" who also happens to be Batman's longtime nemesis; and Man-Bat, who takes up residence in the Wayne Manor belfry. Oh! And let's not forget Selina, the beloved family cat. This close-knit family of misfits navigates the fun and frustrations of ordinary life while protecting the streets of Gotham City. Here's a look back at the image gallery released for the highly anticipated animated series:

The voice cast includes Luke Wilson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Yonas Kibreab as Damian Wayne/Little Batman, James Cromwell as Alfred Pennyworth, Haley Tju as Claire, London Hughes as Alicia Pennyworth, Michael Benyaer as Ra's al Ghul, and Bobby Moynihan as Man-Bat. In addition, a number of guest stars will be featured, including Reid Scott, Natasha Leggero, Diedrich Bader, and Kevin Michael Richardson. Executive producer and showrunner Mike Roth and executive producer Jase Ricci developed the series. Sam Register also serves as executive producer.

