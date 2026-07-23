Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader S02: HOTD Star Matthew Needham Set as Joker

During the SDCC panel for Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, House of the Dragon star Matthew Needham was introduced as the voice of the Joker.

Article Summary Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 revealed House of the Dragon star Matthew Needham as the new voice of the Joker at SDCC.

Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, James Tucker, and Geoffrey Thorne appeared at the San Diego Comic-Con screening panel.

James Tucker says Batman: Caped Crusader’s Joker will be a very different take, but still rooted in comic history.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 hits Prime Video on July 31, with J.M. DeMatteis confirming he wrote an episode.

With the second season of EPs Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader set to hit screens on July 31st, cast members Hamish Linklater (Batman) and Jamie Chung (Harley Quinn) joined executive producers James Tucker and Geoffrey Thorne for a special screening of the animated series during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). In addition, House of the Dragon star Matthew Needham was introduced as the voice of the Joker (the Clown Prince of Crime was voiced by cast member John DiMaggio during the season finale). Along with the news, a new image of the Joker was released – and we have that waiting for you below.

"I think it'll be a new take on the Joker for people who only know of… If Joker begins with Mark Hamill and Jack Nicholson, this take on the Joker will be very different for them," co-showrunner James Tucker shared with The Direct in October 2025. "But for people who've read comics for a long, long, long, long time, it won't be. I think some people will recognize it and go, 'Oh, I see what they're doing.' And other people will go, 'Wow, this is different.' But, I think it's all Joker," he added.

In his Summer 2025 Newsletter under the subheading "Gotham Bound," writer J.M. DeMatteis shared that he had written an episode for the second season. "The second season of Amazon's 'Batman: Caped Crusader' is coming soon and I'm delighted to have contributed an episode to this terrific new interpretation of the Dark Knight mythos. (And, no, much as I'd love to, I can't reveal anything about the episode.) Here's hoping there's more Cape to come!" DeMatteis wrote.

Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader is set in Gotham City, about as corrupt of a city as you'll find – where criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. That's where wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne comes in – taking his tragic childhood pain and using it to become something both more and less than human – The Batman. Though his one-man crusade for justice will earn him some unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, it isn't long before his heroic actions are met with some very deadly and unexpected not-so-heroic reactions.

The cast for the first season of the animated series includes Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Diedrich Bader (Office Space) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. In addition, the cast includes Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens. The series is based on characters from DC and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

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