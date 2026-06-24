Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Official Trailer: The Joker Checks In

The Joker has something to show the Dark Knight in the official trailer for Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, set for July 31st.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 official trailer arrives, teasing a major Joker reveal before July 31.

The new Batman: Caped Crusader footage spotlights Riddler, Scarecrow, Mad Hatter, Carrie Kelly, and Roxy Rocket.

James Tucker says Batman: Caped Crusader’s Joker will feel fresh to many viewers while drawing from deep comic roots.

J.M. DeMatteis confirmed he wrote a Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 episode, adding to the anticipation.

The word came down earlier this week that an official trailer for EPs Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 would drop on Wednesday, and that's exactly what happened earlier today. After getting a look at Edward Nygma/Riddler, Scarecrow, Mad Hatter, and Carrie Kelly (with Bruce Timm and Paul Dini's Roxy Rocket making an appearance), the preview above does a nice job of dialing up the Joker tease in some very big ways – as you're about to see (with the Prime Video series releasing on July 31st).

"I think it'll be a new take on the Joker for people who only know of… If Joker begins with Mark Hamill and Jack Nicholson, this take on the Joker will be very different for them," co-showrunner James Tucker shared with The Direct in October 2025. "But for people who've read comics for a long, long, long, long time, it won't be. I think some people will recognize it and go, 'Oh, I see what they're doing.' And other people will go, 'Wow, this is different.' But, I think it's all Joker," he added.

In his Summer 2025 Newsletter under the subheading "Gotham Bound," writer J.M. DeMatteis shared that he had written an episode for the second season. "The second season of Amazon's 'Batman: Caped Crusader' is coming soon and I'm delighted to have contributed an episode to this terrific new interpretation of the Dark Knight mythos. (And, no, much as I'd love to, I can't reveal anything about the episode.) Here's hoping there's more Cape to come!" DeMatteis wrote.

Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader is set in Gotham City, about as corrupt of a city as you'll find – where criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. That's where wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne comes in – taking his tragic childhood pain and using it to become something both more and less than human – The Batman. Though his one-man crusade for justice will earn him some unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, it isn't long before his heroic actions are met with some very deadly and unexpected not-so-heroic reactions.

The cast for the first season of the animated series includes Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Diedrich Bader (Office Space) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. In addition, the cast includes Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens. The series is based on characters from DC and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

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