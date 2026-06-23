Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Poster Released; Trailer on Wednesday

With the official trailer set to drop on Wednesday, Prime Video released a new poster for Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2.

Article Summary Prime Video released a new Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 poster and confirmed the official trailer arrives Wednesday, June 24.

Season 2 teases major villains including Riddler, Scarecrow, Mad Hatter, and a heavily hinted-at Joker debut.

Carrie Kelly, the first female Robin from The Dark Knight Returns, is confirmed, with Bruce Timm and Paul Dini’s Roxy Rocket also appearing.

Co-showrunner James Tucker says Batman: Caped Crusader’s Joker will be a very different take, while still feeling true to the character.

When we last checked in with how things were looking with EPs Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader ahead of its Season 2 return to Prime Video on July 31st, we were being treated to a number of looks at the season's major players. That included Edward Nygma/Riddler, Scarecrow, Mad Hatter, and another ten-ton hint regarding the Joker making his debut. As for that character in the Batman/noir detective outfit, it was Carrie Kelly, the first female Robin, created by Frank Miller and introduced in The Dark Knight Returns. In addition, Bruce Timm and Paul Dini's Roxy Rocket (The New Batman Adventures) will make an appearance. Now, we're getting a look at an official key art poster for the animated series's return – along with the news that a trailer will be released on Wednesday, June 24th.

"I think it'll be a new take on the Joker for people who only know of… If Joker begins with Mark Hamill and Jack Nicholson, this take on the Joker will be very different for them," co-showrunner James Tucker shared with The Direct in October 2025. "But for people who've read comics for a long, long, long, long time, it won't be. I think some people will recognize it and go, 'Oh, I see what they're doing.' And other people will go, 'Wow, this is different.' But, I think it's all Joker," he added.

In his Summer 2025 Newsletter under the subheading "Gotham Bound," writer J.M. DeMatteis shared that he had written an episode for the second season. "The second season of Amazon's 'Batman: Caped Crusader' is coming soon and I'm delighted to have contributed an episode to this terrific new interpretation of the Dark Knight mythos. (And, no, much as I'd love to, I can't reveal anything about the episode.) Here's hoping there's more Cape to come!" DeMatteis wrote.

Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader is set in Gotham City, about as corrupt of a city as you'll find – where criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. That's where wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne comes in – taking his tragic childhood pain and using it to become something both more and less than human – The Batman. Though his one-man crusade for justice will earn him some unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, it isn't long before his heroic actions are met with some very deadly and unexpected not-so-heroic reactions.

The cast for the first season of the animated series includes Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Diedrich Bader (Office Space) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. In addition, the cast includes Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens. The series is based on characters from DC and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

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