Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Batman, Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Spotlighted in New Prime Video Trailer

Check out the latest look at EPs Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2.

Article Summary Prime Video’s new July 2026 trailer offers a fresh Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 preview ahead of the July 31 debut.

The latest Batman: Caped Crusader footage highlights key players while teasing that the Joker is lurking in the shadows.

Co-showrunner James Tucker says Batman: Caped Crusader’s Joker will feel fresh to many viewers but familiar to longtime fans.

Writer J.M. DeMatteis confirmed he penned a Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 episode, adding to excitement for the return.

With the second season of EPs Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader set to hit screens on July 31st, Prime Video is offering a fresh look at what's to come. The newest preview was included in the streaming service's monthly spotlight on what's to come, with this latest look doing a nice job of spotlighting the season's major players – and reminding us that the Joker is waiting in the shadows…

Here's a look at Prime Video's "New to Prime Video: July 2026" trailer that was released, with the look at Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 kicking off at the 4:51 mark:

"I think it'll be a new take on the Joker for people who only know of… If Joker begins with Mark Hamill and Jack Nicholson, this take on the Joker will be very different for them," co-showrunner James Tucker shared with The Direct in October 2025. "But for people who've read comics for a long, long, long, long time, it won't be. I think some people will recognize it and go, 'Oh, I see what they're doing.' And other people will go, 'Wow, this is different.' But, I think it's all Joker," he added.

In his Summer 2025 Newsletter under the subheading "Gotham Bound," writer J.M. DeMatteis shared that he had written an episode for the second season. "The second season of Amazon's 'Batman: Caped Crusader' is coming soon and I'm delighted to have contributed an episode to this terrific new interpretation of the Dark Knight mythos. (And, no, much as I'd love to, I can't reveal anything about the episode.) Here's hoping there's more Cape to come!" DeMatteis wrote.

Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader is set in Gotham City, about as corrupt of a city as you'll find – where criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. That's where wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne comes in – taking his tragic childhood pain and using it to become something both more and less than human – The Batman. Though his one-man crusade for justice will earn him some unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, it isn't long before his heroic actions are met with some very deadly and unexpected not-so-heroic reactions.

The cast for the first season of the animated series includes Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Diedrich Bader (Office Space) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. In addition, the cast includes Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens. The series is based on characters from DC and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

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