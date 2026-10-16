Posted in: Movies, TV, Warner Animation Group, Warner Bros | Tagged: batman the animated series, Clayface

Batman: TAS' Paul Dini Gets "The Fly" & "Wolfman" Vibes From Clayface

Batman: The Animated Series' Paul Dini believes DC Studios' live-action Clayface film shares the same vibe as two classic horror films.

Article Summary Batman: The Animated Series writer Paul Dini says DC Studios' Clayface channels The Fly and The Wolfman.

Dini praised James Watkins' Clayface for blending classic horror vibes with a fresh, tragic Gotham story.

Batman: TAS made Clayface unforgettable in Feat of Clay, where Matt Hagen became a tragic shape-shifting villain.

The new Batman villain movie follows Matt Hagen's disfigurement, transformation, and horrifying descent into Clayface.

Clayface is one of the most distinctive and underutilized Batman villains until Paul Dini became the first to adapt the character for the screen in the memorable 1992 two-part episode "Feat of Clay" (120-121) of Batman: The Animated Series. Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, there have been several incarnations of the character in DC Comics, including the original Basil Karlo, Matt Hagen, Preston Payne, Sondra Fuller, Cassius "Clay" Payne, Peter "Clay-Thing" Malley, "Todd Russell," and Johnny Williams; it's Hagen, followed by Karlo, who's the most famous and most adapted, that Dini chose for the DC Animated Universe. It's also the incarnation selected for the James Watkins film, Clayface, that stars Tom Rhys Harries. Dini took to social media to offer a few thoughts on the live-action film.

Batman: The Animated Series Creator Paul Dini Compares Film to 'The Fly' and 'Wolfman'

"I really enjoyed the Clayface premiere last night. James Watkins' movie is evocative of such horror classics as The Fly and Universal's original Wolfman while creating its own unique take on Gotham and one of its most tragic villains," Dini wrote. In the Batman: The Animated Series version of the Hagen incarnation created by Finger and Sheldon Moldoff, Dini infused Hagen with elements of Karlo, who is an actor (voice of Ron Perlman), who was severely disfigured in an accident when corrupt businessman Roland Daggett (voice of Ed Asner) offers him Renuyu, an addictive beauty cream that temporarily restores his face and gives him the ability to look like others.

As Hagen grows heavily dependent on Renuyu, Daggett offers more in exchange for criminal favors until the actor's conscience becomes too heavy and ultimately refuses. Daggett's goons douse him with the product, turning him into Clayface, trying to seek revenge before Batman (voice of Kevin Conroy) stops him. When he returns in "Mudslide" (152), Hagen's condition takes a turn; his body becomes unstable, and he returns to his criminal life, stealing experimental components to try to save himself before he falls into the ocean and dissolves. The film follows a similar premise: After being brutally disfigured by a local mob boss, rising movie star Matt Hagen (Rhys Harries) volunteers as a test subject to restore his original face but experiences a series of horrifying psychological and physical side effects that transform his body into living clay. DC Studios' Clayface, which also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan, is in theaters.

I really enjoyed the Clayface premiere last night. James Watkins movie is evocative of such horror classics as The Fly and Universal's original Wolfman while creating its own unique take on Gotham and one of its most tragic villains. pic.twitter.com/58awvjmt9p — Paul_Dini (@Paul_Dini) October 14, 2026

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