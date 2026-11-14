Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Baywatch

Baywatch BTS Look Introduces FOX's Next Generation of Lifeguards

Get to know the next generation of lifeguards in a behind-the-scenes look at FOX and Showrunner Matt Nix's Stephen Amell-starring Baywatch.

Article Summary FOX’s Baywatch drops a behind-the-scenes look at Stephen Amell’s Hobie Buchannon and the next wave of lifeguards.

The Baywatch revival follows Hobie as captain when his daughter Charlie arrives, ready to continue the Buchannon legacy.

New videos introduce Baywatch’s young team, spotlighting key characters ahead of the series premiere on January 6, 2027.

Matt Nix’s Baywatch aims to revive the franchise with beach rescues, drama, and fresh energy for a new generation.

FOX and Showrunner Matt Nix's (Burn Notice, The Gifted) Stephen Amell-starring Baywatch finds wild-child legacy character Hobie Buchannon (Amell) serving as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie's world is turned upside down when his daughter, Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin), shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy. With the revival spinoff series set for an early January 2027 debut, fans are getting a chance to get to know the new lifeguards on patrol, including Amell's Hobie, Belkin's Charlie, Hassie Harrison's Nat, Shay Mitchell's Trina, Thaddeus LaGrone's Brad, Noah Beck's Luke, Brooks Nader's Selene, and Livvy Dunne's Grace.

With FOX's Baywatch set to premiere on January 6th, here's your chance to get to know the next generation of lifeguards:

Here's a look at the date announcement teaser that was released at the end of October:

Check out the character teasers that were previously released earlier this month, spotlighting Amell and Belkin; Hassie Harrison and Noah Beck; Shay Mitchell and Brooks Nader; Livvy Dunne and Thaddeus LaGrone. Following that, we have some additional intel on FOX's Baywatch, debuting on January 6th, 2027:

First hitting screens in 1989, Baywatch became the most-watched show in the world, airing in over 200 countries and, at its peak, reaching more than a billion viewers every week. The unforgettable original series starred heartthrob David Hasselhoff and helped launch the careers of international superstars from Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra to Jason Momoa and Yasmine Bleeth. The series reboot will celebrate the franchise's enduring legacy, while re-energizing it for today's global audience. Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry, and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions, and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California's shoreline.

FOX's Baywatch stars Stephen Amell in the lead role of Hobie Buchannon, Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, and Brooks Nader as Selene. The recurring cast includes OG series star David Chokachi, who reprises his role as Cody Madison, Livvy Dunne as junior lifeguard Grace, Mary McDonnell as Gayle, and John Beckwith as Julian. Original series stars Erika Eleniak, Michael Bergin, and Kelly Packard will guest-star and reprise their roles as lifeguards Shauni McLain, Jack J.D. Darius, and April Giminski. The series stems from FOX Entertainment and Fremantle, with Matt Nix serving as Showrunner and Executive Producer, alongside McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz.

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