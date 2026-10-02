Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Baywatch

Baywatch: FOX Drops 4 New Teasers for Stephen Amell-Starring Series

Set for January 2027, FOX released four new character profile mini-teasers for Showrunner Matt Nix's Stephen Amell-starring Baywatch.

Article Summary FOX dropped four new Baywatch character profile teasers ahead of Matt Nix's Stephen Amell-led series debuting in January 2027.

The new Baywatch spotlights Stephen Amell and Jessica Belkin, alongside pairs including Hassie Harrison, Noah Beck, and more.

Stephen Amell plays Hobie Buchannon, now a Baywatch Captain whose life changes when daughter Charlie seeks the family legacy.

FOX's Baywatch aims to revive the franchise with high-stakes rescues, tangled relationships, and modern beachside drama.

It's hard to believe that it's been three months since FOX dropped an official teaser for Showrunner Matt Nix's (Burn Notice, The Gifted) Stephen Amell-starring Baywatch. Now, with the series set to debut in January 2027, the network has released four profile teasers – each spotlighting some of the show's major players. We've got looks at Amell and Jessica Belkin; Hassie Harrison and Noah Beck; Shay Mitchell and Brooks Nader; Livvy Dunne and Thaddeus LaGrone. The new Baywatch finds wild-child legacy character Hobie Buchannon (Amell) serving as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie's world is turned upside down when his daughter, Charlie Vale (Belkin), shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy.

Here's a look at the new teasers that were released earlier today, with FOX's Baywatch debuting in 2027:

First hitting screens in 1989, Baywatch became the most-watched show in the world, airing in over 200 countries, and at its peak, reaching more than a billion viewers every week. The unforgettable original series starred heartthrob David Hasselhoff and helped launch the careers of international superstars from Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra to Jason Momoa and Yasmine Bleeth. The series reboot will celebrate the franchise's enduring legacy, while re-energizing it for today's global audience. Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry, and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions, and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California's shoreline.

FOX's Baywatch stars Stephen Amell in the lead role of Hobie Buchannon, Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, and Brooks Nader as Selene. The recurring cast includes OG series star David Chokachi, who reprises his role of Cody Madison, Livvy Dunne as junior lifeguard Grace, Mary McDonnell as Gayle, and John Beckwith as Julian. Original series stars Erika Eleniak, Michael Bergin, and Kelly Packard will guest-star and reprise their roles as lifeguards Shauni McLain, Jack J.D. Darius, and April Giminski. The series stems from FOX Entertainment and Fremantle, with Matt Nix serving as Showrunner and Executive Producer, alongside McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz.

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