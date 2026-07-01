Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Baywatch

Baywatch: FOX Releases New Teaser for Stephen Amell-Starring Series

Set to hit FOX in January 2027, here's a look at the mini-teaser that was released for Showrunner Matt Nix's Stephen Amell-starring Baywatch.

Article Summary FOX has released a new Baywatch teaser, offering a quick look at Matt Nix’s revival ahead of its January 2027 debut.

Stephen Amell leads Baywatch as Hobie Buchannon, the son of Mitch, now serving as a captain on Southern California’s shore.

The new Baywatch centers on Hobie’s life being shaken up when his daughter Charlie arrives, determined to continue the family legacy.

FOX’s Baywatch aims to revive the franchise with beach rescues, romance, drama, and modern stakes for a new generation.

Though the spinoff sequel won't be hitting screens until January 2027, it seems like the summer would be a great time to release a teaser for FOX and Showrunner Matt Nix's (Burn Notice, The Gifted) Stephen Amell-starring Baywatch – especially with this week being the lead-in to this weekend's big July 4th celebration. Thankfully, the network was thinking the same thing, dropping a teaser to start getting the word out about the series.

The new Baywatch finds wild-child legacy character Hobie Buchannon (Amell) serving as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie's world is turned upside down when his daughter, Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin), shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy.

First hitting screens in 1989, Baywatch became the most-watched show in the world, airing in over 200 countries, and at its peak, reaching more than a billion viewers every week. The unforgettable original series starred heartthrob David Hasselhoff and helped launch the careers of international superstars from Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra to Jason Momoa and Yasmine Bleeth. The series reboot will celebrate the franchise's enduring legacy, while re-energizing it for today's global audience. Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry, and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions, and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California's shoreline.

FOX's Baywatch stars Stephen Amell in the lead role of Hobie Buchannon, Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, Brooks Nader as Selene, and David Chokachi reprising his original series character of Cody Madison in a recurring role. The series stems from FOX Entertainment and Fremantle, with Matt Nix serving as Showrunner and Executive Producer, alongside McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz.

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