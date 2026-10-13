Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Baywatch

Baywatch Official Trailer: FOX Heads Back to The Bay This January

FOX released the official trailer for Showrunner Matt Nix's (Burn Notice, The Gifted) Stephen Amell-starring Baywatch, set for January 2027.

Article Summary FOX drops the official Baywatch trailer, offering the best look yet at Matt Nix’s revival ahead of its January 2027 debut.

Stephen Amell leads Baywatch as Hobie Buchannon, a captain whose life shifts when daughter Charlie arrives to join the legacy.

Earlier Baywatch teasers highlighted key character pairings, building buzz before the full trailer and premiere date reveal.

The new Baywatch aims to revive the franchise with rescues, romance, and modern beachside drama for a new generation.

Earlier this month, FOX released a series of teasers for Showrunner Matt Nix's (Burn Notice, The Gifted) Stephen Amell-starring Baywatch, spotlighting some of the show's major players: Amell and Jessica Belkin; Hassie Harrison and Noah Beck; Shay Mitchell and Brooks Nader; Livvy Dunne and Thaddeus LaGrone. Now, we're getting an even better look at what the revival series has to offer with the release of an official trailer. In addition, viewers learned they won't have to wait until too far into 2027 for the show's premiere, as it's set to start hitting screens in January. The new Baywatch finds wild-child legacy character Hobie Buchannon (Amell) serving as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie's world is turned upside down when his daughter, Charlie Vale (Belkin), shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy.

Check out the new character teasers that were released earlier this month, with FOX's Baywatch debuting in January 2027:

First hitting screens in 1989, Baywatch became the most-watched show in the world, airing in over 200 countries, and at its peak, reaching more than a billion viewers every week. The unforgettable original series starred heartthrob David Hasselhoff and helped launch the careers of international superstars from Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra to Jason Momoa and Yasmine Bleeth. The series reboot will celebrate the franchise's enduring legacy, while re-energizing it for today's global audience. Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry, and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions, and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California's shoreline.

FOX's Baywatch stars Stephen Amell in the lead role of Hobie Buchannon, Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, and Brooks Nader as Selene. The recurring cast includes OG series star David Chokachi, who reprises his role of Cody Madison, Livvy Dunne as junior lifeguard Grace, Mary McDonnell as Gayle, and John Beckwith as Julian. Original series stars Erika Eleniak, Michael Bergin, and Kelly Packard will guest-star and reprise their roles as lifeguards Shauni McLain, Jack J.D. Darius, and April Giminski. The series stems from FOX Entertainment and Fremantle, with Matt Nix serving as Showrunner and Executive Producer, alongside McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz.

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