Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Baywatch

Baywatch: Pamela Anderson Says No One Contacted Her for FOX Reboot

Original Baywatch star Pamela Anderson revealed that no one from the FOX revival series has reached out to her for an appearance.

Article Summary Pamela Anderson says no one from the FOX Baywatch reboot has contacted her about returning as C.J. Parker.

The Baywatch icon says she knows little about the revival, despite past talks involving her sons as producers.

Anderson reflects fondly on Baywatch, calling it a great job that gave her worldwide exposure and lasting lessons.

While wishing the new Baywatch series well, Pamela Anderson says she has no plans to return to the franchise.

If there was anyone as synonymous with the Baywatch franchise as David Hasselhoff, it's Pamela Anderson, who enjoyed her share of success on TV with memorable runs on the sitcom Home Improvement and the action comedy V.I.P. While not an original cast member, The Last Showgirl star played C.J. Parker, joining the Michael Berk, Gregory J. Bonann, and Douglas Schwartz-created series in 1992 in season three, appearing in 77 episodes, leaving in season 7 and returning in season 11. While Anderson and Hasselhoff made cameos in the 2017 film remake that starred Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, Anderson's future as C.J. might be in doubt as the legacy continues, as FOX is reviving the series from Lara Olsen, who will write and act as showrunner, as the actress spoke to Deadline about her status for the series while promoting the dark comedy Rosebush Pruning.

Pamela Anderson "Has No Plans" of Going Back for FOX Baywatch Revival

"No one's reached out to me. I don't know much about it," Anderson said. "I know that they were talking to my sons at some point about producing, but I don't think they had a meeting of the minds. I'm not sure what happened there, but I wish them well. It was a great job, and I loved going to work every day on the beach. I would have been there anyway. [Laughs] At the time, it taught me a lot, and it gave me worldwide exposure. Everything I've done has led me to here, which is a blessing. But I have no plans of going back to 'Baywatch.'"

The new Baywatch will star Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels) as a grown-up Hobie Buchannon, played by Brandon Call and Jeremy Jackson during the original series, who takes on his father, Mitch's (Hasselhoff), footsteps. Joining him are Jessica Belkin, Thaddeus LeGrone, Hassie Harrison, Brooks Nader, Noah Beck, and Shay Mitchell, rounding out the principal cast. Fan favorites David Chokachi, Erika Eleniak, Michael Bergin, and Kelly Packard will reprise their roles as Cody Madison, Shauni McClain, J.D. Darius, and April Giminski, respectively. For more on Anderson's life and career, you can check out the full interview.

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