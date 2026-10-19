Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: bbc studios, doctor who

BBC Studios Exec on Importance of Actively Engaging Doctor Who Fans

During a roundtable, BBC Studios' Shelley Macintyre discussed the importance of giving Doctor Who fans opportunities to be actively engaged.

Article Summary BBC Studios’ Shelley Macintyre says Doctor Who fans want active engagement, not just new episodes and passive viewing.

At MIPCOM, Macintyre highlighted The Whoniverse Show and Circuit Breaker as key Doctor Who fan engagement plays.

The roundtable focused on legacy IP, with Doctor Who positioned as a brand that can grow through multimedia expansion.

BBC Studios is also pursuing the next Doctor Who tender, aiming to build on fan ties while shaping the franchise’s future.

When it comes to the BBC and the Doctor Who tender, BBC Studios finds itself in a very interesting position. On the one hand, it's thrown its hat in the ring to be the next production/creative team to pilot the long-running show's next revival (more on that below). On the other hand, it currently stands as the commercial, distribution, and licensing arm for Doctor Who. During a recent roundtable discussion sponsored by Deadline Hollywood and ACF Investment Bank at MIPCOM (Marché International des Programmes de Communication), BBC Studios' Shelley Macintyre was joined by ACF CEO Thomas Dey, "Paw Patrol's" Keith Chapman, Capstone Pictures' Christian Mercuri, and WildBrain's Stephanie Betts. Focusing on legacy IPs as untapped potential, Macintyre shared that "The Whoniverse Show" and the multimedia crossover event "Circuit Breaker" are examples of how they're looking to give Doctor Who fans the level of engagement they're seeking.

Here's a look at what BBC Studios' Macintyre had to share during the roundtable conversation at MIPCOM:

BBC Studios' Shelley Macintyre discussed extending the 'Doctor Who' brand beyond the show and building fandom during a roundtable discussion about the value of legacy IP, hosted by Deadline and @ACFIB_ at MIPCOM. https://t.co/hvdgdMXlYi — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 16, 2026

Doctor Who Tender: BBC Studios Wants Return to Tennant-Smith Era

Back in September, BBC Studios scripted boss Jamie Hall offered an update on the status of their efforts to be the stewards of the next Doctor Who revival. Noting "we've probably got one, potentially two companies," Hall would be "100%" happy if more than one entered the race. But before any pitches were submitted, Hall revealed that he was "very open" about what pitching for Doctor Who would entail, adding that it is "quite an onerous undertaking and costs quite a bit of money." Hall explained, "I have to make sure that it doesn't become a distraction from the day job." As for his vision for the show, should the tender process go BBC Studios' way, Hall would like to bring things back to the days of David Tennant and Matt Smith. "It feels to me that there is an opportunity to get back to what the core offering was in that time. It will be off-screen for two or three years, and that gives the audience a great chance to have a break, then rediscover, while also bringing a new audience," Hall said.

"We've been the producer for 60 years, and we want to be the producer for another 60 years, so we will be going for that tender with gusto," BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell shared with Deadline Hollywood back in July when asked about the tender. "We are in it to win it." As for what that might mean specifically – for example, will it be one or several banners under the BBC Studios umbrella pitching, Fussell wouldn't say. "We've got the full breadth of our studio to look at that, and we will do the best for an absolute adored brand. As the distributor and commercial licensor [of Doctor Who], we understand those fan relationships and can build on that. Doctor Who is something that people in this organization care passionately about," he added.

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