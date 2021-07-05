BCTV Daily Dispatch 05 July 2021: Bosch Spinoff, Moon Knight & More!

We're gonna rise up. We're gonna kick a little ass. Gonna kick some ass in the USA. Gonna climb a mountain. Gonna sew a flag. Gonna fly on an Eagle. We're gonna kick some butt. We're gonna drive a big truck. We're gonna rule this world. Gonna kick some ass. Gonna rise up. Kick a little ass. Rock, Flag & Eagle… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Charlie Day's Charlie Kelly from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, welcome to your Monday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. This time around, our new faces include Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke checking in from Hungary, Evil star Mike Colter talking Luke Cage and what could've been, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon offers his favorite things from the current episode, and Michael Connelly talks IMDb TV's Bosch spinoff. From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Monday, July 5, 2021:

10. Moon Knight Stars Oscar Isaac & Ethan Hawke Check In Via Instagram

9. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Releases Teaser; Alex Kingston Offers Praise

8. Evil: Mike Colter On Luke Cage & Netflix MCU Series' Lack of Closure

7. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere

6. The Orville Season 3: Space Things, Night Lot & Red Shirt Concerns

5. Rick and Morty Season 5 E03 Cold Open: Looks Like A Job For Planetina?

4. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Shares Favorite Things About Tonight's Ep

3. The Flash Season 7 "P.O.W." Preview: John Diggle Comes Bearing Gifts

2. Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series

1. Lovecraft Country: Misha Green Reveals Season 2 Title, New World Map

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- a better idea of how Dennis Haysbert could look for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, TWD's Cailey Fleming spending some time in the MCU, Rick and Morty goes real-life, Dave Bautista tag-teams with Bernie Sanders against fossil fuels, and The Boys enjoys a round of golf and a serious late-night/early morning dose of Tool:

Masters of the Universe Haysbert/Grayskull Reveal Courtesy of Reese's

Yes, That Was The Walking Dead Star Cailey Fleming in This Week's Loki

Rick and Morty: Harmon Real-Life Rick Look Has Us Seeing Peter Capaldi

Dave Bautista Thanks Bernie Sanders for Shooting on Fossil Fuels

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Hits Links with Urban, Needs Late-Night Tool

