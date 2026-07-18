Posted in: Current News, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: landman, perfect strangers

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown: Landman S02, Perfect Strangers & More!

In this week's edition of BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown, we've got good news for fans of Landman, Perfect Strangers, and Bridget Loves Bernie.

Article Summary Blu-ray Breakdown spotlights three later-2026 releases instead of next week’s slate: Landman Season 2, Perfect Strangers, and more.

Perfect Strangers: The Complete Series hits Blu-ray on August 25th, bringing the beloved ABC sitcom to collectors.

Landman Season 2 arrives on Blu-ray September 22nd with a three-disc set and bonus features for Paramount+ fans.

Bridget Loves Bernie: The Complete Series lands on Blu-ray September 22nd, newly remastered for classic TV viewers.

In this week's edition of BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown, we're hitting the "PAUSE" button on looking at what's getting released next week and shifting the spotlight to three titles set to drop later this year. We're talking Paramount+'s Landman Season 2, the complete series collection of ABC's hit sitcom Perfect Strangers, and CBS's groundbreaking sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie.

Perfect Strangers: The Complete Series (Blu-ray: August 25th)

Warner Home Video LogoWarner Bros. Home Entertainment has officially announced that it will release Perfect Strangers: The Complete Series (1986-1993) on Blu-ray. When Balki Bartokomous (Bronson Pinchot) arrives in America from the Mediterranean island of Mypos, he shows up unannounced on the Chicago doorstep of distant cousin Larry Appleton (Mark Linn-Baker), forcing two strangers into an unlikely room situation. Balki, an earnest shepherd with boundless optimism and a love for American culture, clashes with Larry, an uptight aspiring photographer. Despite their differences, the pair gradually grow from fifth cousins three times removed into best friends. The hit series was created by Dale McRaven.

Landman Season 2 (Blu-ray: September 22nd)

Paramount Home Media Distribution will release Landman: Season Two (2025) on Blu-ray, starring Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, and Kayla Wallace. The Paramount+ series is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the oil-rig world. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.

Special Features and Technical Specs on the "Landman" Season 2 Three-Disc Set:

"Going Deeper: Inside Landman Season Two"

Finding Character in Clothing with Clothing Designer Janie Bryant

Optional English SDH and French subtitles for each episode

Bridget Loves Bernie: The Complete Series (Blu-ray: September 22nd)

Sony PicturesSony Pictures Home Entertainment will release Bridget Loves Bernie: The Complete Series on Blu-ray. Jewish working-class cab driver Bernie Steinberg (David Birney) falls in love at first sight with privileged Catholic teacher Bridget Fitzgerald (Meredith Baxter), and they find themselves in a whirlwind romance. While their love is constant, their parents are constantly meddling, and both sides are uncomfortable with each other's social status and religion. Also starring David Doyle and Audra Lindley, Bridget Loves Bernie was a situation comedy ahead of its time. Newly remastered.

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