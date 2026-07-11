Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: looney tunes, scooby doo, the office, the sopranos

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown Looks at The Office, The Sopranos & More

In this weekend's BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown, we look at what's ahead for fans of The Office, The Sopranos, Looney Tunes, and Scooby-Doo.

Article Summary The Office: The Complete Series Superfan Edition lands on Blu-ray July 14 with 25+ hours of extended episodes.

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated gets its Blu-ray debut August 25, collecting all 52 episodes across 6 discs.

Looney Tunes: Collector's Vault Volume 3 arrives September 8, featuring 50 restored Golden Age cartoon shorts.

The Sopranos: The Complete Series hits 4K Blu-ray December 8 with new David Chase extras and bonus content.

Welcome back to another edition of BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown, our look at what's on the horizon as the move towards owning physical media continues to grow. Coming up this week, we've got a special boxed set of The Office for all of the "superfans" out there. Following that, we take a look at what's on the horizon for fans of The Sopranos, Looney Tunes, and Scooby-Doo:

July 14th: "The Office: The Complete Series – Superfan Extended Episodes" (Blu-ray):

Get ready to work overtime with The Office: Superfan Complete Series, featuring over 25 hours of additional scenes that were not in the original broadcast. Join Michael, Dwight, Jim, Pam, and the rest of the employees of Dunder Mifflin as they film a documentary about their everyday work lives at Scranton's most infamous paper company. Developed for American television by Primetime Emmy Award winner Greg Daniels, all 194 (TBC) episodes have been reconstructed by original editor David Rogers, including over 25 hours of footage cut from the initial broadcast versions. This is The Office like you've never seen it before!

Product Details:

MPAA rating ‏ : ‎ NR (Not Rated)

Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 1 x 1 x 1 inches; 2.07 pounds

Media Format ‏ : ‎ Blu-ray

Run time ‏ : ‎ 103 hours and 25 minutes

Release date ‏ : ‎ July 14, 2026

Actors ‏ : ‎ B.J. Novak, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Steve Carell

Language ‏ : ‎ English (DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1)

Studio ‏ : ‎ Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0GSWL2CT7

August 25th: Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)

Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma returned in Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, a bold and exciting serialized reinvention of the beloved Hanna-Barbera classic, was produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Set in the eerie town of Crystal Cove – "the most haunted place on Earth" – this well-crafted series weaves traditional monster-of-the-week thrills into an overarching mystery filled with secrets, mythology, and unexpected twists. Across two groundbreaking seasons, the gang faces sinister new villains, uncovers buried histories, and confronts startling revelations that challenge their friendships and their understanding of Crystal Cove itself. With sharp humor, dark storytelling, and deeper character arcs, Mystery Incorporated delivers a Scooby-Doo experience unlike any before – while remaining true to the humor and hijinks that have delighted Scooby's fans for generations.

Featuring all fifty-two episodes from both seasons, this complete series 6-disc set is a must-have for Scooby-Doo fans and animation enthusiasts alike, beautifully presented in High Definition for the series' Blu-ray debut. The six-disc Blu-ray set includes:

Audio Commentary on Select Episodes by Matt Hargreaves and Andy Clift (Producers of "Eddsworld")

and (Producers of "Eddsworld") Promo spots for Seasons one and two.

Optional English SDH subtitles

September 8th: Looney Tunes: Collector's Vault Volume 3 (Blu-ray)

The Merry-Go-Round goes round and round – and the Warner vault bursts open with fifty more wacky, wild, outlandish, and loony Warner Bros. cartoon gems from the Golden Age of Animation. Fifty more shorts were restored and presented within a WB Cartoon collection on Blu-ray for the first time ever. This collection is highlighted by several cartoons which have been highly requested by animation collectors, including the very first Looney Tunes release ("Sinkin' in the Bathtub") and the very first Merrie Melodies entry ("Lady, Play Your Mandolin!"). Rare Bugs Bunny, desired Daffy Duck, essential Elmer Fudd…all this and more, for the cartoon connoisseur! Also includes audio commentaries from animation historians.

DISC ONE: Billboard Frolics; Country Mouse; Dog Gone Modern; Don't Axe Me; Don't Look Now; Feather Buster; A Feather in His Hare; The Gay Anties; Horse Hare; Joe Glow, The Firefly; Lady, Play Your Mandolin!; The Lyin' Mouse; Mice Follies; My Green Fedora; Nothing But The Tooth; Of Thee I Sting; A Pizza Tweety Pie; Shake Your Powder Puff; Sinkin' In The Bathtub; Sleepy Time Possum; Slightly Daffy; A Star Is Hatched; Tree Cornered Tweety; Trick or Tweet; Tweet and Sour

DISC TWO: Ballot Box Bunny; Boobs In The Woods; Booby Hatched; Case of the Missing Hare; Conrad the Sailor; Daffy – The Commando; Duck Soup to Nuts; Fox-Terror; Foxy By Proxy; Fresh Airedale; Goldimouse and the Three Cats; Herr Meets Hare; Holiday for Shoestrings; Hollywood Daffy; I Got Plenty of Mutton; Mississippi Hare; Mutiny on the Bunny; My Favorite Duck; Pizzicato Pussycat; Puss N' Booty; Rabbit's Kin; Really Scent; Stage Door Cartoon; A Star Is Bored; The Windblown Hare

December 8th: The Sopranos: The Complete Series (4K Blu-ray)

For six seasons, millions of viewers loyally tuned in to HBO to watch the drama unfold as modern-day mob boss Tony Soprano juggled responsibilities between his family and his other "family." Hailed as "a remarkable achievement" by the Wall Street Journal and "the greatest show in TV history" by Vanity Fair, David Chase's drama stars three-time Emmy winners James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano and Edie Falco as Tony's wife Carmela, plus Lorraine Bracco as therapist Dr. Jennifer Melfi, Emmy winner Michael Imperioli as Tony's nephew Christopher Moltisanti, and Dominic Chianese as Uncle Junior. Other series regulars include Robert Iler as Anthony Soprano, Jr., Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Meadow Soprano, Tony Sirico as Paulie Walnuts, Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante, Aida Turturro as Tony's sister Janice, Steven R. Schirripa as Bobby "Bacala" Baccalieri, John Ventimiglia as Artie Bucco, Vincent Curatola as Johnny Sack, Frank Vincent as Phil Leotardo, and Ray Abruzzo as Little Carmine.

When The Sopranos debuted in 1999, its story of a modern-day mob boss juggling responsibilities between his family and his other "family" was unlike anything TV critics and viewers had ever seen. The series went on to win more than 20 Emmy Awards throughout its run, including wins for its cast members, such as James Gandolfini and Edie Falco.

THE SET ALSO INCLUDES AN ALL-NEW, NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN BONUS FEATURETTE WITH CREATOR DAVID CHASE, the 2-part HBO Original documentary Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, and hours of bonus content including behind-the-scenes featurettes and audio commentaries with cast and producers.

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